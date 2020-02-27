February 27, 2020 - 4:33 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



EOG Resources Reports Excellent Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results; Announces 2020 Capital Program; Raises Dividend by 30 Percent HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased Common Stock Dividend by 30 Percent to $1.50 Indicated Annual Rate

Indicated Annual Rate Earned $2.7 Billion Net Income in 2019, or $4.71 per Share

Net Income in 2019, or per Share Generated $8.2 Billion Net Cash from Operating Activities and Significant Free Cash Flow

Net Cash from Operating Activities and Significant Free Cash Flow Exceeded Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Crude Oil Production Target with Capital Expenditures Below Target

Lease and Well and DD&A Expense Rates Below Target in Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019

Increased Proved Reserves by 14% and Replaced 253% of 2019 Production at $8.21 per Boe Finding Cost

per Boe Finding Cost $6.3 to $6.7 Billion Capital Program Targets 10-14% Crude Oil Volume Growth in 2020

to Capital Program Targets 10-14% Crude Oil Volume Growth in 2020 2020 Capital Program and Dividend Funded with Net Cash from Operating Activities at Oil Prices Below $50 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $637 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with fourth quarter 2018 net income of $893 million, or $1.54 per share. Net cash from operating activities for the fourth quarter 2019 was $1.8 billion. For the full year 2019, EOG reported net income of $2.7 billion, or $4.71 per share, compared with net income of $3.4 billion, or $5.89 per share, for the full year 2018. Net cash from operating activities for the full year 2019 was $8.2 billion. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $787 million, or $1.35 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $718 million, or $1.24 per share, for the same prior year period. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the full year 2019 was $2.9 billion, or $4.98 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $3.2 billion, or $5.54 per share, for the full year 2018. Increased crude oil production from high-return operating areas and reductions in per-unit operating costs contributed to EOG's strong fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Adjusted earnings per share, discretionary cash flow and adjusted EBITDAX increased in the fourth quarter 2019 compared with the same prior year period, demonstrating EOG's resiliency and ability to overcome declines in commodity prices. Please refer to the attached tables for definitions and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Review Capital efficiency improvements from increased well productivity and cost reductions across EOG's premium plays supported strong operating and financial performance in 2019. United States crude oil volumes grew 15 percent to 455,500 barrels of oil per day (Bopd). Total company natural gas liquids production increased 16 percent, while total company natural gas volumes grew 12 percent. Total crude oil volumes in the fourth quarter 2019 were 468,900 Bopd, which was above the midpoint of the target range and represents an eight percent increase compared with the same prior year period. Natural gas liquids and natural gas volumes increased by 17 percent and 15 percent, respectively, during this same period. EOG incurred total expenditures of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter. Total cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.4 billion were below the low end of the target range. Please refer to the attached tables for definitions and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. EOG continued to lower operating costs during the fourth quarter 2019. Lease and well costs declined 13 percent, transportation costs fell five percent and depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expenses fell six percent, all on a per-unit basis compared with the same prior-year period. The company also continued to implement sustainable efficiency improvements to reduce well costs. The fourth quarter improvements brought full-year 2019 well cost reductions to seven percent, two percentage points ahead of the target. EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the fourth quarter 2019. After considering total cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.4 billion, EOG generated free cash flow during the fourth quarter 2019 of $723 million. For the full year 2019, EOG generated $8.1 billion of discretionary cash flow and incurred total cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $6.2 billion, resulting in free cash flow of $1.9 billion. Please refer to the attached tables for definitions and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. As is further explained in the attached reconciliation tables, EOG now defines its free cash flow for a period as its discretionary cash flow for such period less its total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) for such period (without regards to the dividends paid in such period). EOG believes this definition of free cash flow is more consistent with that utilized by other companies in the industry. "Year after year, EOG keeps getting better, delivering record operating performance in 2019. Significant capital efficiency improvements from strong well productivity and sustainable cost reductions allowed us to deliver higher production with less capital investment than we planned at the beginning of the year," said William R. "Bill" Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We did this while generating substantial free cash flow, strengthening our financial position and increasing the dividend. This was the third consecutive year since our transition to premium drilling that EOG delivered double-digit returns and production growth along with strong free cash flow." 2020 Capital Plan The purpose of EOG's annual capital program is to generate high returns on investment and increase the company's business value. Exploration and development expenditures for 2020 are expected to range from $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion, including facilities and gathering, processing and other expenditures, and excluding acquisitions and non-cash exchanges. The disciplined capital program supports growth in crude oil production of 10 to 14 percent in 2020 and funds dividend payments with net cash from operating activities at less than $50 oil. Due to the decline in crude oil prices, the 2020 capital plan allocates slightly less capital to growing oil production than in 2019. To continue to improve the company, the 2020 plan allocates more capital than in 2019 to fund new high-quality drilling potential and high-return infrastructure to further lower EOG's cost structure and environmental footprint. With the benefit of sustainable cost reductions and operational efficiencies, EOG expects to complete approximately 800 net wells in 2020 compared with 750 net wells in 2019. Activity will remain focused in EOG's highest rate-of-return oil assets in the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford and Rocky Mountain Area. "EOG's 2020 capital plan reflects continued improvement in capital efficiency, highlights the resiliency of our business model, and ensures the capital program and dividend payments can be funded at a conservative oil price. Looking to the future, our 2020 plan also invests in new high-return drilling potential and infrastructure development to lower costs and further improve the company," Thomas said. "EOG's sustainable competitive advantages already position us as one of the lowest cost oil producers in the global market and we are poised to extend our cost advantage well into the future." Dividend Increase The board of directors declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's Common Stock, an increase of 30 percent. The dividend will be payable April 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2020. The indicated annual rate is $1.50 per share. "EOG's high-return premium drilling program and our low cost structure allow us to continue upholding the commitment we have made to return more cash to shareholders. This latest dividend increase demonstrates the confidence we have in our ability to grow cash flow, generate high returns through our premium well strategy and improve our future inventory with high quality new drilling potential," Thomas said. Reserves At year-end 2019, total company net proved reserves were 3,329 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), a 14 percent increase compared with year-end 2018. Net proved reserve additions from all sources, excluding revisions due to price, replaced 253 percent of EOG's 2019 production at a finding and development cost of $8.21 per barrel of oil equivalent. Revisions due to price decreased net proved reserves by 60 MMBoe and asset divestitures decreased net proved reserves by five MMBoe. For more reserves detail and a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures please refer to the attached tables. For the 32nd consecutive year, internal reserves estimates were within five percent of estimates independently prepared by DeGolyer and MacNaughton. Financial Review EOG further strengthened its financial position during the fourth quarter 2019. At December 31, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 19 percent. Considering cash on the balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter, EOG's net debt was $3.1 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 13 percent. For definitions and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables. Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Friday, February 28, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors About EOG EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884 Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676 This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "goal," "may," "will," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future impairments and future changes in working capital. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others: the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion, operating and capital costs related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;

­security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business;

­the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;

­the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

­the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

­EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and drilling, completing and operating costs with respect to such properties;

­the extent to which EOG's fourth-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

­competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

­the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

­the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

­weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or fourth parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;

­the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

­EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

­the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

­the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

­geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

­the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

­the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

­acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and

­the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 23 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Operating Revenues and Other $ 4,320.2

$ 4,574.5

$ 17,380.0

$ 17,275.4 Net Income $ 636.5

$ 892.8

$ 2,734.9

$ 3,419.0 Net Income Per Share





















Basic $ 1.10

$ 1.55

$ 4.73

$ 5.93 Diluted $ 1.10

$ 1.54

$ 4.71

$ 5.89 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic

578.2



577.0



577.7



576.6 Diluted

580.8



580.3



580.8



580.4















































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,464,274

$ 2,383,326

$ 9,612,532

$ 9,517,440 Natural Gas Liquids

215,070



266,037



784,818



1,127,510 Natural Gas

309,606



389,213



1,184,095



1,301,537 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts

(62,347)



132,095



180,275



(165,640) Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,238,792



1,331,105



5,360,282



5,230,355 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

119,963



79,904



123,613



174,562 Other, Net

34,888



(7,144)



134,358



89,635 Total

4,320,246



4,574,536



17,379,973



17,275,399 Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well

334,538



346,442



1,366,993



1,282,678 Transportation Costs

208,312



196,095



758,300



746,876 Gathering and Processing Costs

127,615



112,396



479,102



436,973 Exploration Costs

36,495



33,862



139,881



148,999 Dry Hole Costs

-



145



28,001



5,405 Impairments

228,135



186,087



517,896



347,021 Marketing Costs

1,237,259



1,349,416



5,351,524



5,203,243 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

959,208



919,963



3,749,704



3,435,408 General and Administrative

125,187



116,904



489,397



426,969 Taxes Other Than Income

199,746



190,086



800,164



772,481 Total

3,456,495



3,451,396



13,680,962



12,806,053























Operating Income

863,751



1,123,140



3,699,011



4,469,346























Other Income, Net

8,152



21,220



31,385



16,704























Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

871,903



1,144,360



3,730,396



4,486,050























Interest Expense, Net

40,695



56,020



185,129



245,052























Income Before Income Taxes

831,208



1,088,340



3,545,267



4,240,998























Income Tax Provision

194,687



195,572



810,357



821,958























Net Income $ 636,521

$ 892,768

$ 2,734,910

$ 3,419,040























Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.2875

$ 0.2200

$ 1.0825

$ 0.8100 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





December 31,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Wellhead Volumes and Prices













Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

468.3



430.3

9%



455.5



394.8

15% Trinidad

0.5



0.8

-38%



0.6



0.8

-25% Other International (B)

0.1



4.5

-98%



0.1



4.3

-98% Total

468.9



435.6

8%



456.2



399.9

14%































Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 57.14

$ 59.37

-4%

$ 57.74

$ 65.16

-11% Trinidad

46.73



51.80

-10%



47.16



57.26

-18% Other International (B)

53.76



70.44

-24%



57.40



71.45

-20% Composite

57.13



59.47

-4%



57.72



65.21

-11%































Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





























United States

144.0



122.8

17%



134.1



116.1

16% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Total

144.0



122.8

17%



134.1



116.1

16%































Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 16.23

$ 23.54

-31%

$ 16.03

$ 26.60

-40% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Composite

16.23



23.54

-31%



16.03



26.60

-40%































Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





























United States

1,148



974

18%



1,069



923

16% Trinidad

242



230

5%



260



266

-2% Other International (B)

35



32

9%



37



30

23% Total

1,425



1,236

15%



1,366



1,219

12%































Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





























United States $ 2.20

$ 3.50

-37%

$ 2.22

$ 2.88

-23% Trinidad

2.78



3.03

-8%



2.72



2.94

-7% Other International (B)

4.88



4.02

22%



4.44



4.08

9% Composite

2.36



3.42

-31%



2.38



2.92

-19%































Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)





























United States

803.6



715.5

12%



767.8



664.7

16% Trinidad

40.9



39.0

5%



44.0



45.1

-2% Other International (B)

5.8



10.0

-42%



6.2



9.4

-34% Total

850.3



764.5

11%



818.0



719.2

14%































Total MMBoe (D)

78.2



70.3

11%



298.6



262.5

14%































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.



(B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.



(C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019).



(D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.



EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)













December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,027,972

$ 1,555,634 Accounts Receivable, Net

2,001,658



1,915,215 Inventories

767,297



859,359 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

1,299



23,806 Income Taxes Receivable

151,665



427,909 Other

323,448



275,467 Total

5,273,339



5,057,390











Property, Plant and Equipment









Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

62,830,415



57,330,016 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,472,246



4,220,665 Total Property, Plant and Equipment

67,302,661



61,550,681 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(36,938,066)



(33,475,162) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

30,364,595



28,075,519 Deferred Income Taxes

2,363



777 Other Assets

1,484,311



800,788 Total Assets $ 37,124,608

$ 33,934,474











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 2,429,127

$ 2,239,850 Accrued Taxes Payable

254,850



214,726 Dividends Payable

166,273



126,971 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities

20,194



- Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

1,014,524



913,093 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

369,365



- Other

232,655



233,724 Total

4,486,988



3,728,364























Long-Term Debt

4,160,919



5,170,169 Other Liabilities

1,789,884



1,258,355 Deferred Income Taxes

5,046,101



4,413,398 Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and

582,213,016 Shares and 580,408,117 Shares Issued

at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

205,822



205,804 Additional Paid in Capital

5,817,475



5,658,794 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4,652)



(1,358) Retained Earnings

15,648,604



13,543,130 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 298,820 Shares and

385,042 Shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

(26,533)



(42,182) Total Stockholders' Equity

21,640,716



19,364,188 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 37,124,608

$ 33,934,474 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Net Income $ 636,521

$ 892,768

$ 2,734,910

$ 3,419,040 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

959,208



919,963



3,749,704



3,435,408 Impairments

228,135



186,087



517,896



347,021 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

42,415



39,047



174,738



155,337 Deferred Income Taxes

123,082



212,454



631,658



894,156 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(119,963)



(79,904)



(123,613)



(174,562) Other, Net

341



(8,248)



4,496



7,066 Dry Hole Costs

-



145



28,001



5,405 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts





















Total (Gains) Losses

62,347



(132,095)



(180,275)



165,640 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

91,521



(78,678)



231,229



(258,906) Other, Net

(253)



1,456



962



3,108 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable

(85,937)



185,349



(91,792)



(368,180) Inventories

34,686



(108,591)



90,284



(395,408) Accounts Payable

34,286



(98,178)



168,539



439,347 Accrued Taxes Payable

(47,925)



(55,570)



40,122



(92,461) Other Assets

(36,572)



(22,101)



358,001



(125,435) Other Liabilities

(38,304)



25,725



(56,619)



10,949 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing

Activities

(76,384)



205,599



(115,061)



301,083 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

1,807,204



2,085,228



8,163,180



7,768,608























Investing Cash Flows





















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,285,003)



(1,267,362)



(6,151,885)



(5,839,294) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(83,291)



(34,797)



(270,641)



(237,181) Proceeds from Sales of Assets

104,883



215,864



140,292



227,446 Other Investing Activities

(10,000)



-



(10,000)



(19,993) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

76,384



(205,599)



115,061



(301,140) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,197,027)



(1,291,894)



(6,177,173)



(6,170,162)























Financing Cash Flows





















Long-Term Debt Repayments

-



(350,000)



(900,000)



(350,000) Dividends Paid

(167,349)



(126,970)



(588,200)



(438,045) Treasury Stock Purchased

(2,914)



(4,898)



(25,152)



(63,456) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

8,388



8,462



17,946



20,560 Debt Issuance Costs

-



-



(5,016)



- Repayment of Finance Lease Obligation

(3,261)



(3,167)



(12,899)



(8,219) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities

-



-



-



57 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(165,136)



(476,573)



(1,513,321)



(839,103)























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(174)



(35,259)



(348)



(37,937)























Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

444,867



281,502



472,338



721,406 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,583,105



1,274,132



1,555,634



834,228 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,027,972

$ 1,555,634

$ 2,027,972

$ 1,555,634 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Fourth Quarter 2019 Well Results by Play (Unaudited)

































Wells On Line





Initial Gross 30-Day Average Production Rate



Gross

Net

Lateral Length (ft)

Crude Oil and Condensate (Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas Liquids (Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas (MMcfd) (A)

Crude Oil Equivalent (Boed) (B) Delaware Basin



























Wolfcamp

23

20

9,400

2,500

750

3.7

3,850 Bone Spring

17

15

8,000

1,850

450

2.3

2,700 Leonard

11

11

8,000

2,350

900

4.6

4,000





























South Texas Eagle Ford

67

64

7,400

1,100

150

0.6

1,350





























South Texas Austin Chalk

9

9

6,100

1,650

300

1.4

2,200





























Powder River Basin



























Turner / Parkman

7

6

8,900

900

150

3.5

1,650 Niobrara

1

1

8,800

950

50

0.7

1,100





























DJ Basin Codell / Niobrara

12

11

11,400

850

50

0.4

950





























Williston Basin Bakken/Three Forks

6

5

10,100

2,250

250

1.9

2,800



























































(A) Barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Barrels of oil equivalent per day; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or natural gas liquids to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)































































The following chart adjusts the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net gains on asset dispositions in 2019 and 2018, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets in 2019 and 2018 and to eliminate certain adjustments in 2018 related to the 2017 U.S. tax reform. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $ 831,208

$(194,687)

$ 636,521

$ 1.10

$1,088,340

$(195,572)

$ 892,768

$ 1.54 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts 62,347

(13,684)

48,663

0.08

(132,095)

29,096

(102,999)

(0.18) Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 91,521

(20,087)

71,434

0.12

(78,678)

17,330

(61,348)

(0.11) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (119,963)

26,342

(93,621)

(0.16)

(79,904)

13,625

(66,279)

(0.11) Add: Impairments 158,725

(34,837)

123,888

0.21

131,795

(29,031)

102,764

0.18 Less: Tax Reform Impact -

-

-

-

-

(46,684)

(46,684)

(0.08) Adjustments to Net Income 192,630

(42,266)

150,364

0.25

(158,882)

(15,664)

(174,546)

(0.30)































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $1,023,838

$(236,953)

$ 786,885

$ 1.35

$ 929,458

$(211,236)

$ 718,222

$ 1.24































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











578,219













577,035 Diluted











580,849













580,288

































































Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $3,545,267

$(810,357)

$2,734,910

$ 4.71

$4,240,998

$(821,958)

$3,419,040

$ 5.89 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts (180,275)

39,567

(140,708)

(0.24)

165,640

(36,486)

129,154

0.22 Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 231,229

(50,750)

180,479

0.31

(258,906)

57,029

(201,877)

(0.35) Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (123,613)

27,252

(96,361)

(0.17)

(174,562)

37,860

(136,702)

(0.24) Add: Impairments 274,974

(60,351)

214,623

0.37

152,671

(33,629)

119,042

0.21 Less: Tax Reform Impact -

-

-

-

-

(110,335)

(110,335)

(0.19) Adjustments to Net Income 202,315

(44,282)

158,033

0.27

(115,157)

(85,561)

(200,718)

(0.35)































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $3,747,582

$(854,639)

$2,892,943

$ 4.98

$4,125,841

$(907,519)

$3,218,322

$ 5.54































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











577,670













576,578 Diluted











580,777













580,441 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)





























Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)



















The following chart reconciles the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2017





























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 1,807,204

$ 2,085,228

$ 8,163,180

$ 7,768,608

$ 4,265,336





























Adjustments:



























Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

28,483



27,270



113,733



123,986



122,688 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net (Payable) Receivable

59,174



86,572



238,711



148,993



(513,404) Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets



























and Liabilities



























Accounts Receivable

85,937



(185,349)



91,792



368,180



392,131 Inventories

(34,686)



108,591



(90,284)



395,408



174,548 Accounts Payable

(34,286)



98,178



(168,539)



(439,347)



(324,192) Accrued Taxes Payable

47,925



55,570



(40,122)



92,461



63,937 Other Assets

36,572



22,101



(358,001)



125,435



658,609 Other Liabilities

38,304



(25,725)



56,619



(10,949)



89,871 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with



























Investing and Financing Activities

76,384



(205,599)



115,061



(301,083)



(89,992)





























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,111,011

$ 2,066,837

$ 8,122,150

$ 8,271,692

$ 4,839,532





























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase/Decrease

2%









-2%



71%

































































Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,111,011

$ 2,066,837

$ 8,122,150

$ 8,271,692



4,839,532 Less:



























Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)

(1,388,233)



(1,302,999)



(6,234,454)



(6,172,950)



(4,228,859) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b) $ 722,778

$ 763,838

$ 1,887,696

$ 2,098,742

$ 610,673



























































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017:





























Total Expenditures (GAAP) $ 1,506,061

$ 1,504,438

$ 6,900,450

$ 6,706,359

$ 4,612,746 Less:



























Asset Retirement Costs

(34,537)



(27,910)



(186,088)



(69,699)



(55,592) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(1,680)



(547)



(2,266)



(49,484)



- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(33,317)



(128,719)



(97,704)



(290,542)



(255,711) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(48,294)



(44,263)



(379,938)



(123,684)



(72,584) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) $ 1,388,233

$ 1,302,999

$ 6,234,454

$ 6,172,950



4,228,859





























(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow has been updated to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2019. The comparative prior periods have been revised for this change in presentation.



























































Maintenance Capital Expenditures





























The capital expenditures required to fund drilling as well as infrastructure requirements to keep oil production flat relative to 2019 across all premium oil plays. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)

















Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)

















The following chart reconciles the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2014, 2013 and 2012 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (before acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the twelve months ended December 31, 2014, 2013 and 2012. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.



















Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2014

2013

2012

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 8,649,155

$ 7,329,414

$ 5,236,777

















Adjustments:















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

157,453



134,531



159,182 Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation

99,459



55,831



67,035 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets















and Liabilities















Accounts Receivable

(84,982)



23,613



178,683 Inventories

161,958



(53,402)



156,762 Accounts Payable

(543,630)



(178,701)



17,150 Accrued Taxes Payable

(16,486)



(75,142)



(78,094) Other Assets

14,448



109,567



118,520 Other Liabilities

(75,420)



20,382



(36,114) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with















Investing and Financing Activities

103,414



51,361



(74,158)

















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 8,465,369

$ 7,417,454

$ 5,745,743

















Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

14%



29%









































Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 8,465,369

$ 7,417,454



5,745,743 Less:















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)

(8,292,090)



(7,101,791)



(7,539,994) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(b) $ 173,279

$ 315,663

$ (1,794,251)



































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2014, 2013 and 2012:

















Total Expenditures (GAAP) $ 8,631,906

$ 7,361,457

$ 7,753,828 Less:















Asset Retirement Costs

(195,630)



(134,445)



(126,987) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

-



-



(65,791) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(5,085)



(5,007)



(20,317) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(139,101)



(120,214)



(739) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) $ 8,292,090

$ 7,101,791

$ 7,539,994

















(b) To better align the presentation of free cash flow for comparative purposes within the industry, free cash flow has been updated to exclude dividends paid (GAAP) as a reconciling item. The comparative prior periods presented herein have been revised for this change in presentation.



































Maintenance Capital Expenditures

















The capital expenditures required to fund drilling as well as infrastructure requirements to keep oil production flat relative to 2019 across all premium oil plays. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Total Expenditures (Unaudited; in millions)















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2017





















Exploration and Development Drilling

$1,086

$1,092

$4,951

$4,935

$3,132 Facilities

130

107

629

625

575 Leasehold Acquisitions

75

157

276

488

427 Property Acquisitions

48

45

380

124

73 Capitalized Interest

10

6

38

24

27 Subtotal

1,349

1,407

6,274

6,196

4,234 Exploration Costs

37

34

140

149

145 Dry Hole Costs

-

-

28

5

5 Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,386

1,441

6,442

6,350

4,384 Asset Retirement Costs

35

28

186

70

56 Total Exploration and Development Expenditures

1,421

1,469

6,628

6,420

4,440 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

85

35

272

286

173 Total Expenditures

$1,506

$1,504

$6,900

$6,706

$4,613 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited; in thousands)























The following chart adjusts the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) (gains) losses from these transactions and to eliminate the gains on asset dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net Income (GAAP) $ 636,521

$ 892,768

$ 2,734,910

$ 3,419,040























Adjustments:





















Interest Expense, Net

40,695



56,020



185,129



245,052 Income Tax Provision

194,687



195,572



810,357



821,958 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

959,208



919,963



3,749,704



3,435,408 Exploration Costs

36,495



33,862



139,881



148,999 Dry Hole Costs

-



145



28,001



5,405 Impairments

228,135



186,087



517,896



347,021 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,095,741



2,284,417



8,165,878



8,422,883 Total (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

62,347



(132,095)



(180,275)



165,640 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity

Derivative Contracts

91,521



(78,678)



231,229



(258,906) Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net

(119,963)



(79,904)



(123,613)



(174,562)























Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,129,646

$ 1,993,740

$ 8,093,219

$ 8,155,055























Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase/Decrease

7%









-1%





EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.





















At



December 31,



2019

2018

2017

2016

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)

$21,641

$19,364

$16,283

$13,982

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,175

6,083

6,387

6,986 Less: Cash

(2,028)

(1,556)

(834)

(1,600) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,147

4,527

5,553

5,386

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)

$26,816

$25,447

$22,670

$20,968

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)

$24,788

$23,891

$21,836

$19,368

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

19%

24%

28%

33%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

13%

19%

25%

28% EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reserves Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

















2019 NET PROVED RESERVES RECONCILIATION SUMMARY













United





Other







States

Trinidad

International

Total

CRUDE OIL AND CONDENSATE (MMBbl)















Beginning Reserves 1,531.7

0.4

0.2

1,532.3

Revisions (43.0)

0.1

-

(42.9)

Purchases in Place 2.9

-

-

2.9

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 370.0

-

-

370.0

Sales in Place (1.3)

-

-

(1.3)

Production (166.3)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(166.6)

Ending Reserves 1,694.0

0.3

0.1

1,694.4



NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (MMBbl)















Beginning Reserves 614.3

-

-

614.3

Revisions 5.4

-

-

5.4

Purchases in Place 2.0

-

-

2.0

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 167.8

-

-

167.8

Sales in Place (0.9)

-

-

(0.9)

Production (48.9)

-

-

(48.9)

Ending Reserves 739.7

-

-

739.7



NATURAL GAS (Bcf)















Beginning Reserves 4,390.6

237.0

59.6

4,687.2

Revisions (184.4)

47.0

2.6

(134.8)

Purchases in Place 71.7

-

-

71.7

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 1,175.9

87.5

9.7

1,273.1

Sales in Place (14.5)

-

-

(14.5)

Production (404.5)

(95.4)

(13.1)

(513.0)

Ending Reserves 5,034.8

276.1

58.8

5,369.7



OIL EQUIVALENTS (MMBoe)















Beginning Reserves 2,877.8

39.9

10.1

2,927.8

Revisions (68.3)

7.9

0.4

(60.0)

Purchases in Place 16.8

-

-

16.8

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions 733.7

14.6

1.7

750.0

Sales in Place (4.6)

-

-

(4.6)

Production (282.6)

(16.1)

(2.2)

(300.9)

Ending Reserves 3,272.8

46.3

10.0

3,329.1



Net Proved Developed Reserves (MMBoe)















At December 31, 2018 1,503.4

37.7

7.0

1,548.1

At December 31, 2019 1,684.2

29.9

7.1

1,721.2



2019 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES ($ Millions)











United





Other







States

Trinidad

International

Total



Acquisition Cost of Unproved Properties $ 276.1

$ -

$ -

$ 276.1

Exploration Costs 213.5

46.6

13.2

273.3

Development Costs 5,480.7

24.0

8.1

5,512.8

Total Drilling 5,970.3

70.6

21.3

6,062.2

Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties 379.9

-

-

379.9

Asset Retirement Costs 181.1

1.0

4.0

186.1

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 6,531.3

71.6

25.3

6,628.2

Gathering, Processing and Other 269.7

2.4

0.1

272.2

Total Expenditures 6,801.0

74.0

25.4

6,900.4

Proceeds from Sales in Place (140.3)

-

-

(140.3)

Net Expenditures $6,660.7

$ 74.0

$ 25.4

$6,760.1



RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe ) *















All-in Total, Net of Revisions $ 9.09

$ 3.14

$ 10.14

$ 8.90

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price $ 8.36

$ 3.14

$ 10.14

$ 8.21



RESERVE REPLACEMENT *















Drilling Only 260%

91%

77%

249%

All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions 240%

140%

95%

233%

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price 261%

140%

95%

253%

All-in Total, Liquids 234%

50%

0%

233%



* See attached reconciliation schedule for calculation methodology EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Total Exploration and Development Expenditures Calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / BOE) (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflects total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.

















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

















United





Other







States

Trinidad

International

Total



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) $6,531.3

$ 71.6

$ 25.3

$6,628.2

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (181.1)

(1.0)

(4.0)

(186.1)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (97.7)

-

-

(97.7)

Total Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties (379.9)

-

-

(379.9)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a) $5,872.6

$ 70.6

$ 21.3

$5,964.5



Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) $6,531.3

$ 71.6

$ 25.3

$6,628.2

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (181.1)

(1.0)

(4.0)

(186.1)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (97.7)

-

-

(97.7)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (52.3)

-

-

(52.3)

Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b) $6,200.2

$ 70.6

$ 21.3

$6,292.1



Total Expenditures (GAAP) $6,801.0

$ 74.0

$ 25.4

$6,900.4

Less: Asset Retirement Costs (181.1)

(1.0)

(4.0)

(186.1)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (97.7)

-

-

(97.7)

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (52.3)

-

-

(52.3)

Non-Cash Capital - Other Miscellaneous (1.6)

-

-

(1.6)

Total Cash Expenditures (Non-GAAP) $6,468.3

$ 73.0

$ 21.4

$6,562.7



Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)















Revisions Due to Price - (c) (59.7)

-

-

(59.7)

Revisions Other Than Price (8.6)

7.9

0.4

(0.3)

Purchases in Place 16.8

-

-

16.8

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d) 733.7

14.6

1.7

750.0

Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e) 682.2

22.5

2.1

706.8

Sales in Place (4.6)

-

-

(4.6)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (f) 677.6

22.5

2.1

702.2



Production - (g) 282.6

16.1

2.2

300.9



RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe)















Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d) $ 8.00

$ 4.84

$ 12.53

$ 7.95

All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e) $ 9.09

$ 3.14

$ 10.14

$ 8.90

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c)) $ 8.36

$ 3.14

$ 10.14

$ 8.21



RESERVE REPLACEMENT















Drilling Only - (d / g) 260%

91%

77%

249%

All-in Total, Net of Revisions and Dispositions - (f / g) 240%

140%

95%

233%

All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - ((f - c ) / g) 261%

140%

95%

253%



Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Liquids (MMBbl)















Revisions (37.6)

0.1

-

(37.5)

Purchases in Place 4.9

-

-

4.9

Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (h) 537.8

-

-

537.8

Total Proved Reserve Additions 505.1

0.1

-

505.2

Sales in Place (2.2)

-

-

(2.2)

Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (i) 502.9

0.1

-

503.0



Production - (j) 215.2

0.2

0.1

215.5



RESERVE REPLACEMENT - LIQUIDS















Drilling Only - (h / j) 250%

0%

0%

250%

All-in Total, Net of Revisions & Dispositions - (i / j) 234%

50%

0%

233%







EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures Calculation of Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / BOE) (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. These statistics provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry.

















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019





























Total

PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe)















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)











$6,628.2

Less: Asset Retirement Costs











(186.1)

Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties











(276.1)

Acquisition Cost of Proved Properties











(379.9)

Drillbit Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (k)











$5,786.1



Total Proved Reserves - Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (MMBoe)











750.0

Add: Conversion of Proved Undeveloped Reserves to Proved Developed











302.0

Less: Proved Undeveloped Extensions and Discoveries











(578.3)

Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and Discoveries (MMBoe)











473.7



Total Proved Reserves - Revisions (MMBoe)











(60.0)

Less: Proved Undeveloped Reserves - Revisions











49.8

Proved Developed - Revisions Due to Price











59.7

Proved Developed Reserves - Revisions Other Than Price (MMBoe)











49.5



Proved Developed Reserves - Extensions and discoveries plus Revisions













Other than Price (MMBoe) - (l)











523.2



















Proved Developed Reserve Replacement Costs Excluding Revisions Due to Price ($ / Boe) - (k / l)

$ 11.06

EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Total Exploration and Development Expenditures For Drilling Only and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures Calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / BOE) (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

























The following chart reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including "Drilling Only" and "All-In", which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





























2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014









Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

$ 6,628.2

$6,419.7

$4,439.4

$6,445.2

$4,928.3

$7,904.8 Less: Asset Retirement Costs

(186.1)

(69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(97.7)

(290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)

-

- Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(379.9)

(123.7)

(72.6)

(749.0)

(480.6)

(139.1) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 5,964.5

$5,935.8

$4,055.5

$2,614.3

$4,394.2

$7,570.1

























Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)

$ 6,628.2

$6,419.7

$4,439.4

$6,445.2

$4,928.3

$7,904.8 Less: Asset Retirement Costs

(186.1)

(69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(97.7)

(290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)

-

- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(52.3)

(70.9)

(26.2)

(732.3)

-

- Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) - (b)

$ 6,292.1

$5,988.6

$4,101.9

$2,631.0

$4,874.8

$7,709.2

























Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)























Revisions Due to Price - (c)

(59.7)

34.8

154.0

(100.7)

(573.8)

52.2 Revisions Other Than Price

(0.3)

(39.5)

48.0

252.9

107.2

48.4 Purchases in Place

16.8

11.6

2.3

42.3

56.2

14.4 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions - (d)

750.0

669.7

420.8

209.0

245.9

519.2 Total Proved Reserve Additions - (e)

706.8

676.6

625.1

403.5

(164.5)

634.2 Sales in Place

(4.6)

(10.8)

(20.7)

(167.6)

(3.5)

(36.3) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - (f)

702.2

665.8

604.4

235.9

(168.0)

597.9

























Production - (g)

300.9

265.0

224.4

207.1

211.2

219.1

























RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe)























Total Drilling, Before Revisions - (a / d)

$ 7.95

$ 8.86

$ 9.64

$ 12.51

$ 17.87

$ 14.58 All-in Total, Net of Revisions - (b / e)

$ 8.90

$ 8.85

$ 6.56

$ 6.52

$ (29.63)

$ 12.16 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price - (b / (e - c))

$ 8.21

$ 9.33

$ 8.71

$ 5.22

$ 11.91

$ 13.25 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Crude Oil, NGLs and Natural Gas Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts























EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method.























Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX West Texas Intermediate prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Midland, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Midland Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Midland Differential basis swap contracts through February 19, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of reduction to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.























Midland Differential Basis Swap Contracts

















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019



















January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (closed)











20,000

$ 1.075















































EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Cushing, Oklahoma (Gulf Coast Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Gulf Coast Differential basis swap contracts through February 19, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.















































Gulf Coast Differential Basis Swap Contracts

















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019



















January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (closed)











13,000

$ 5.572















































EOG has also entered into crude oil swaps to fix the differential in pricing between the NYMEX calendar month average and the physical crude oil delivery month (Roll Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Roll Differential swap contracts through February 19, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to delivery month prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the swap contracts.















































Roll Differential Swap Contracts

















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















February 2020 (closed)











10,000

$ 0.70 March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020











10,000

0.70















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil price swap contracts through February 19, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.















































Crude Oil Price Swap Contracts

















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019



















April 2019 (closed)











25,000

$ 60.00 May 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (closed)











150,000

62.50























2020



















January 2020 (closed)











200,000

$ 59.33 February 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020











200,000

59.33 April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020











200,000

59.59 July 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020











107,000

58.94















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Mont Belvieu propane (non-TET) price swap contracts through February 19, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.















































Mont Belvieu Propane Price Swap Contracts

















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2020



















January 2020 (closed)











4,000

$ 21.34 February 2020











4,000

21.34 March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020











25,000

17.92















































Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through February 19, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.















































Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts





















Weighted

















Volume

Average Price

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2019



















April 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019 (closed)











250,000

$ 2.90















































EOG has also entered into natural gas collar contracts, which establish ceiling and floor prices for the sale of notional volumes of natural gas as specified in the collar contracts. The collars require that EOG pay the difference between the ceiling price and the NYMEX Henry Hub natural gas price for the contract month (Henry Hub Index Price) in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is above the ceiling price. The collars grant EOG the right to receive the difference between the floor price and the Henry Hub Index Price in the event the Henry Hub Index Price is below the floor price. Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas collar contracts through February 19, 2020, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.















































Natural Gas Collar Contracts

















Weighted Average Price ($/MMBtu)













Volume (MMBtud)

Ceiling Price

Floor Price 2020



















April 1, 2020 through October 31, 2020







250,000

$ 2.50

$ 2.00















































Prices received by EOG for its natural gas production generally vary from NYMEX Henry Hub prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the Rocky Mountain area and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Rockies Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Rockies Differential basis swap contracts through February 19, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.















































Rockies Differential Basis Swap Contracts





















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (closed)











30,000

$ 0.55 March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020











30,000

0.55















































EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Houston Ship Channel (HSC) and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (HSC Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's HSC Differential basis swap contracts through February 19, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.















































HSC Differential Basis Swap Contracts





















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (closed)











60,000

$ 0.05 March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020











60,000

0.05















































EOG has also entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing at the Waha Hub in West Texas and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Waha Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Waha Differential basis swap contracts through February 19, 2020. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.















































Waha Differential Basis Swap Contracts





















Weighted





















Average Price

















Volume

Differential

















(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020



















January 1, 2020 through February 29, 2020 (closed)











50,000

$ 1.40 March 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020











50,000

1.40















































Definitions



















Bbld Barrels per day

















$/Bbl Dollars per barrel

















MMBtud Million British thermal units per day

















$/MMBtu Dollars per million British thermal units

















NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange

















EOG RESOURCES, INC. Direct After-Tax Rate of Return (ATROR)

The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ("net" to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities Excludes Indirect Capital - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured



Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities - Gathering and Processing Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculations of Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Net Income (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2019



2018



2017 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)

































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 185

$ 245





Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(39)



(51)





After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 146

$ 194























Net Income (GAAP) - (b) $ 2,735

$ 3,419





Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Accompanying Schedule)

158 (1)

(201) (2)



Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) $ 2,893

$ 3,218























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 21,641

$ 19,364

$ 16,283

















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 20,503

$ 17,824























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 5,175

$ 6,083

$ 6,387 Less: Cash

(2,028)



(1,556)



(834) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 3,147

$ 4,527

$ 5,553

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 26,816

$ 25,447

$ 22,670

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 24,788

$ 23,891

$ 21,836

















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 24,340

$ 22,864























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

11.8%



15.8%























ROCE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

12.5%



14.9%























Return on Equity (ROE)

































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

13.3%



19.2%























ROE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - (c) / (e)

14.1%



18.1%























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





































































Adjustments to Net Income (GAAP)



















































(1) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2019:































Year Ended December 31, 2019



Before



Income Tax



After



Tax



Impact



Tax Adjustments:















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact $ 51

$ (11)

$ 40 Add: Impairments of Certain Assets

275



(60)



215 Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(124)



27



(97) Total $ 202

$ (44)

$ 158

















(2) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2018:































Year Ended December 31, 2018



Before



Income Tax



After



Tax



Impact



Tax Adjustments:















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact $ (93)

$ 20

$ (73) Add: Impairments of Certain Assets

153



(34)



119 Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)



38



(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact

-



(110)



(110) Total $ (115)

$ (86)

$ (201)



EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2017

2016

2015

2014

2013 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 274 $ 282 $ 237 $ 201 $ 235 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 178 $ 183 $ 154 $ 131 $ 153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 2,583 $ (1,097) $ (4,525) $ 2,915 $ 2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 16,283 $ 13,982 $ 12,943 $ 17,713 $ 15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 15,133 $ 13,463 $ 15,328 $ 16,566 $ 14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,387 $ 6,986 $ 6,655 $ 5,906 $ 5,909 Less: Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,553 $ 5,386 $ 5,936 $ 3,819 $ 4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 22,670 $ 20,968 $ 19,598 $ 23,619 $ 21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 21,836 $ 19,368 $ 18,879 $ 21,532 $ 20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 20,602 $ 19,124 $ 20,206 $ 20,771 $ 19,365





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4%

-4.8%

-21.6%

14.7%

12.1%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.1%

-8.1%

-29.5%

17.6%

15.3%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2012

2011

2010

2009

2008 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 214 $ 210 $ 130 $ 101 $ 52 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 139 $ 136 $ 84 $ 66 $ 34





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 570 $ 1,091 $ 161 $ 547 $ 2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 13,285 $ 12,641 $ 10,232 $ 9,998 $ 9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 12,963 $ 11,437 $ 10,115 $ 9,507 $ 8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,312 $ 5,009 $ 5,223 $ 2,797 $ 1,897 Less: Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,436 $ 4,393 $ 4,434 $ 2,111 $ 1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 19,597 $ 17,650 $ 15,455 $ 12,795 $ 10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 18,721 $ 17,034 $ 14,666 $ 12,109 $ 10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 17,878 $ 15,850 $ 13,388 $ 11,345 $ 9,351





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0%

7.7%

1.8%

5.4%

26.4%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

4.4%

9.5%

1.6%

5.8%

30.5%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2007

2006

2005

2004

2003 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 47 $ 43 $ 63 $ 63 $ 59 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 31 $ 28 $ 41 $ 41 $ 38





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 1,090 $ 1,300 $ 1,260 $ 625 $ 430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 6,990 $ 5,600 $ 4,316 $ 2,945 $ 2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 6,295 $ 4,958 $ 3,631 $ 2,584 $ 1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,185 $ 733 $ 985 $ 1,078 $ 1,109 Less: Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,131 $ 515 $ 341 $ 1,057 $ 1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 8,175 $ 6,333 $ 5,301 $ 4,023 $ 3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 8,121 $ 6,115 $ 4,657 $ 4,002 $ 3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 7,118 $ 5,386 $ 4,330 $ 3,665 $ 3,068





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7%

24.7%

30.0%

18.2%

15.3%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.3%

26.2%

34.7%

24.2%

22.1%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year





























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2002

2001

2000

1999

1998 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 60 $ 45 $ 61 $ 62



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 39 $ 29 $ 40 $ 40

























Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 87 $ 399 $ 397 $ 569

























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 1,672 $ 1,643 $ 1,381 $ 1,130 $ 1,280





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 1,658 $ 1,512 $ 1,256 $ 1,205

























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,145 $ 856 $ 859 $ 990 $ 1,143 Less: Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,135 $ 853 $ 839 $ 965 $ 1,137





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 2,817 $ 2,499 $ 2,240 $ 2,120 $ 2,423





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 2,807 $ 2,496 $ 2,220 $ 2,095 $ 2,417





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 2,652 $ 2,358 $ 2,158 $ 2,256

























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8%

18.2%

20.2%

27.0%

























Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

5.2%

26.4%

31.6%

47.2%















































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year















EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)



























































Year Ended





December 31,





2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014





























Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*

























Lease and Well

$ 1,366,993

$ 1,282,678

$ 1,044,847

$ 927,452

$ 1,182,282

$ 1,416,413

Transportation Costs

758,300

746,876

740,352

764,106

849,319

972,176

General and Administrative

489,397

426,969

434,467

394,815

366,594

402,010

Cash Operating Expenses

2,614,690

2,456,523

2,219,666

2,086,373

2,398,195

2,790,599

Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

-

(10,202)

-

(19,355)

-

Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

-

-

-

(42,054)

-

-

Less: Acquisition Costs - Yates Transaction

-

-

-

(5,100)

-

-

Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

-

(3,056)

-

-

-

Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

-

(4,528)

-

-

-

Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 2,614,690

$ 2,456,523

$ 2,201,880

$ 2,039,219

$ 2,378,840

$ 2,790,599





























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

298,565

262,516

222,251

204,929

208,862

217,073





























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b) $ 8.76 (c) $ 9.36 (d) $ 9.91 (e) $ 9.95 (f) $ 11.39 (g) $ 12.86 (h)



























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) -

Percentage Decrease

























2019 compared to 2018 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-6%





















2019 compared to 2017 - [(c) - (e)] / (e)

-12%





















2019 compared to 2016 - [(c) - (f)] / (f)

-12%





















2019 compared to 2015 - [(c) - (g)] / (g)

-23%





















2019 compared to 2014 - [(c) - (h)] / (h)

-32%













































































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.

























EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)







































Three Months Ended



March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,



2019

2019

2019

2019

















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

69,623

73,964

76,748

78,231

















Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 2,200,403

$ 2,528,866

$ 2,418,989

$ 2,464,274 Natural Gas Liquids

218,638

186,374

164,736

215,070 Natural Gas

334,972

269,892

269,625

309,606 Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 2,754,013

$ 2,985,132

$ 2,853,350

$ 2,988,950

















Operating Costs















Lease and Well

$ 336,291

$ 347,281

$ 348,883

$ 334,538 Transportation Costs

176,522

174,101

199,365

208,312 Gathering and Processing Costs

111,295

112,643

127,549

127,615 General and Administrative

106,672

121,780

135,758

125,187 Taxes Other Than Income

192,906

204,414

203,098

199,746 Interest Expense, Net

54,906

49,908

39,620

40,695 Total Cash Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 978,592

$ 1,010,127

$ 1,054,273

$ 1,036,093

















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

879,595

957,304

953,597

959,208 Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 1,858,187

$ 1,967,431

$ 2,007,870

$ 1,995,301

















Exploration Costs

$ 36,324

$ 32,522

$ 34,540

$ 36,495 Dry Hole Costs

94

3,769

24,138

- Impairments

72,356

112,130

105,275

228,135 Total Exploration Costs

108,774

148,421

163,953

264,630 Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(23,745)

(65,289)

(27,215)

(158,725) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 85,029

$ 83,132

$ 136,738

$ 105,905

















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 1,943,216

$ 2,050,563

$ 2,144,608

$ 2,101,206

















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 39.56

$ 40.36

$ 37.18

$ 38.21

















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 14.06

$ 13.65

$ 13.75

$ 13.24

















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 25.50

$ 26.71

$ 23.43

$ 24.97

















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 26.69

$ 26.59

$ 26.18

$ 25.50

















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ 12.87

$ 13.77

$ 11.00

$ 12.71

















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 27.91

$ 27.72

$ 27.97

$ 26.85

















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ 11.65

$ 12.64

$ 9.21

$ 11.36









































EOG RESOURCES, INC.



Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe)



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)











































Year Ended







December 31,







2019

2018

2017





















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

298,565

262,516

222,251





















Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 9,612,532

$ 9,517,440

$ 6,256,396



Natural Gas Liquids

784,818

1,127,510

729,561



Natural Gas

1,184,095

1,301,537

921,934



Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 11,581,445

$ 11,946,487

$ 7,907,891





















Operating Costs















Lease and Well

$ 1,366,993

$ 1,282,678

$ 1,044,847



Transportation Costs

758,300

746,876

740,352



Gathering and Processing Costs

479,102

436,973

148,775





















General and Administrative

489,397

426,969

434,467



Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

-

(10,202)



Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

-

(3,056)



Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

-

(4,528)



General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

489,397

426,969

416,681





















Taxes Other Than Income

800,164

772,481

544,662



Interest Expense, Net

185,129

245,052

274,372



Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 4,079,085

$ 3,911,029

$ 3,169,689





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,749,704

3,435,408

3,409,387



Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 7,828,789

$ 7,346,437

$ 6,579,076





















Exploration Costs

$ 139,881

$ 148,999

$ 145,342



Dry Hole Costs

28,001

5,405

4,609



Impairments

517,896

347,021

479,240



Total Exploration Costs

685,778

501,425

629,191



Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(274,974)

(152,671)

(261,452)



Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 410,804

$ 348,754

$ 367,739





















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 8,239,593

$ 7,695,191

$ 6,946,815





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 38.79

$ 45.51

$ 35.58





















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 13.66

$ 14.90

$ 14.25





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 25.13

$ 30.61

$ 21.33





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 26.22

$ 27.99

$ 29.59





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ 12.57

$ 17.52

$ 5.99





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 27.60

$ 29.32

$ 31.24





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ 11.19

$ 16.19

$ 4.34













































EOG RESOURCES, INC.



Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe)



(Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)











































Year Ended







December 31,







2016

2015

2014





















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

204,929

208,862

217,073





















Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 4,317,341

$ 4,934,562

$ 9,742,480



Natural Gas Liquids

437,250

407,658

934,051



Natural Gas

742,152

1,061,038

1,916,386



Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 5,496,743

$ 6,403,258

$ 12,592,917





















Operating Costs















Lease and Well

$ 927,452

$ 1,182,282

$ 1,416,413



Transportation Costs

764,106

849,319

972,176



Gathering and Processing Costs

122,901

146,156

145,800





















General and Administrative

394,815

366,594

402,010



Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

(42,054)

-

-



Less: Acquisition Costs

(5,100)

-

-



Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

(19,355)

-



General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

347,661

347,239

402,010





















Taxes Other Than Income

349,710

421,744

757,564



Interest Expense, Net

281,681

237,393

201,458



Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 2,793,511

$ 3,184,133

$ 3,895,421





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,553,417

3,313,644

3,997,041



Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 6,346,928

$ 6,497,777

$ 7,892,462





















Exploration Costs

$ 124,953

$ 149,494

$ 184,388



Dry Hole Costs

10,657

14,746

48,490



Impairments

620,267

6,613,546

743,575



Total Exploration Costs

755,877

6,777,786

976,453



Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(320,617)

(6,307,593)

(824,312)



Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 435,260

$ 470,193

$ 152,141





















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 6,782,188

$ 6,967,970

$ 8,044,603





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 26.82

$ 30.66

$ 58.01





















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 13.64

$ 15.25

$ 17.95





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 13.18

$ 15.41

$ 40.06





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 30.98

$ 31.11

$ 36.38





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ (4.16)

$ (0.45)

$ 21.63





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 33.10

$ 33.36

$ 37.08





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ (6.28)

$ (2.70)

$ 20.93



EOG RESOURCES, INC. First Quarter and Full Year 2020 Forecast and Benchmark Commodity Pricing























(a) First Quarter and Full Year 2020 Forecast













































The forecast items for the first quarter and full year 2020 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.























(b) Capital Expenditures













































The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Exchanges.























(c) Benchmark Commodity Pricing













































EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.























EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.

































Estimated Ranges

















(Unaudited)











1Q 2020



Full Year 2020 Daily Sales Volumes





















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)





















United States

479.0 -

487.0



499.0 -

517.6 Trinidad

0.5 -

0.7



1.0 -

1.2 Other International

0.0 -

0.2



0.0 -

0.2 Total

479.5 -

487.9



500.0 -

519.0























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total

150.0 -

160.0



157.0 -

177.0























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States

1,090 -

1,150



1,135 -

1,235 Trinidad

185 -

215



215 -

255 Other International

25 -

35



25 -

35 Total

1,300 -

1,400



1,375 -

1,525























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States

810.7 -

838.7



845.2 -

900.4 Trinidad

31.3 -

36.5



36.8 -

43.7 Other International

4.2 -

6.0



4.2 -

6.0 Total

846.2 -

881.2



886.2 -

950.1















































Capital Expenditures ($MM) $ 1,850 - $ 2,050

$ 6,300 - $ 6,700

































Estimated Ranges

















(Unaudited)









1Q 2020



Full Year 2020 Operating Costs





















Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well $ 4.30 - $ 4.80

$ 4.20 - $ 4.80 Transportation Costs $ 2.40 - $ 2.80

$ 2.30 - $ 2.70 General and Administrative $ 1.55 - $ 1.65

$ 1.55 - $ 1.65 Gathering and Processing $ 1.70 - $ 1.80

$ 1.60 - $ 1.80 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $ 13.00 - $ 13.50

$ 12.15 - $ 13.15























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole $ 40 - $ 50

$ 145 - $ 185 Impairment $ 80 - $ 90

$ 325 - $ 365 Capitalized Interest $ 9 - $ 11

$ 37 - $ 43 Net Interest $ 39 - $ 41

$ 136 - $ 140























Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

7.0% -

8.0%



7.0% -

8.0%























Income Taxes





















Effective Rate

21% -

26%



21% -

26% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) $ (15) - $ 30

$ 5 - $ 50























Pricing - (Refer to Benchmark Commodity Pricing in text)





















Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) WTI $ (0.10) - $ 0.90

$ (0.50) - $ 1.50 Trinidad - above (below) WTI $ (11.00) - $ (9.00)

$ (11.50) - $ (9.50) Other International - above (below) WTI $ 0.75 - $ 4.75

$ (0.65) - $ 1.35























Natural Gas Liquids





















Realizations as % of WTI

21% -

27%



21% -

27%























Natural Gas ($/Mcf)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub $ (0.70) - $ (0.30)

$ (0.90) - $ (0.30)























Realizations





















Trinidad $ 2.40 - $ 2.80

$ 2.50 - $ 3.20 Other International $ 4.00 - $ 4.50

$ 3.85 - $ 4.85























Definitions





















$/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel





















$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent





















$/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet





















$MM U.S. Dollars in millions





















MBbld Thousand barrels per day





















MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day





















MMcfd Million cubic feet per day





















NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange





















WTI West Texas Intermediate





















View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-reports-excellent-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2019-results-announces-2020-capital-program-raises-dividend-by-30-percent-301013042.html SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.





