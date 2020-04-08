10 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-7-2020
14 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Landdox: Critical Land management your way, with the data linked to Enverus.
15 hours ago
Noble Corporation plc To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results
17 hours ago
ERIELL takes measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and demonstrates its approach to ESG
17 hours ago
EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook is the source for EIA’s latest analysis of energy markets
1 day ago
Barrick Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment to ESG

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2020 Results for May 8, 2020

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Press Releases   by
 April 8, 2020 - 4:14 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of First Quarter 2020 Results for May 8, 2020

HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2020 results on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time). Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year. 

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-schedules-conference-call-and-webcast-of-first-quarter-2020-results-for-may-8-2020-301037805.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.


Source: PR Newswire (April 8, 2020 - 4:14 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice