EPC and EPCM Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Bechtel Corp and Bouygues SA in the EPC and EPCM Services Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global EPC and EPCM services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 360 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005390/en/

Read the 117-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global EPC and EPCM Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

Owing to the recent growth in the global power generation sector and the rising demand for cleaner electricity sources, the investments in the construction of natural gas-fired and renewable energy power plants are on the rise. This is expected to drive investments in the EPC and EPCM services market.

Subscribe to our procurement platform to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

The Top EPC and EPCM Services Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The growing demand from the construction industry is expected to increase the cost of raw materials such as steel, electrical and plumbing components, among others. This will simultaneously propel EPC and EPCM service costs. Considering this possibility, this report has listed the top EPC and EPCM services suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers are given below:

Bechtel Corp – Prior to finalizing a contract with this supplier, it is prudent of buyers to engage an ECI model. This model involves the participation of this supplier right from the preparation phase prior to the bidding stage. Such involvement enables buyers and initial stage project planners to gain valuable insights to ensure that the project meets their requirements. It also gives planners an idea about the operational capabilities of suppliers so that they can design the project accordingly to achieve cost-savings.

Bouygues SA – Utilizing the SRM software will enable buyers to track this suppliers' performance since its initial registration with the former's organization, which allows easy assessment of the performance. The software also reduces the effort required to manage suppliers, thus providing buyers cost-savings.

Fluor Corp - Buyers must determine this supplier’s ability to offer bundled services such as facility maintenance and building maintenance services along with EPC/EPCM services. This will enable buyers to seek value-added discounts for these bundled services, thus helping them to achieve cost-savings in the long-term.

Buy 1 report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free. Download the free sample of this report on the EPC and EPCM services market.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

EPC and EPCM services market spend segmentation by region

EPC and EPCM services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for EPC and EPCM services suppliers

EPC and EPCM services suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the EPC and EPCM services market

EPC and EPCM services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the EPC and EPCM services market

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005390/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020