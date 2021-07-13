2 hours ago
We’re Back! Preliminary list of participating companies posted for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
3 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
3 hours ago
ERCOT unveils plans to improve Texas power grid reliability
4 hours ago
Shell unveils carbon capture project in Canada’s Alberta province
5 hours ago
BP to take full control of Thorntons stores in U.S. retail push
6 hours ago
Troubled Caribbean refinery seeks bankruptcy as lenders balk at injecting more cash

ERCOT unveils plans to improve Texas power grid reliability

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Power Generation   by

Nasdaq

Grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday unveiled plans to address operational improvements, which include purchasing more reserve power and reviewing the need for on-site fuel supplies for some generators.

ERCOT unveils plans to improve Texas power grid reliability- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

After a rule change, ERCOT suggests power operators submit a letter signed by their CEOs twice a year certifying their companies have completed their weatherization preparations for the summer and winter seasons.

A persistent extreme heat wave across the United States has strained power grid operators as residents have cranked up air conditioners. This follows a deep freeze in Texas that left millions without power for several days in February.

ERCOT also proposed a new market rule that requires generators to provide operational updates more frequently and perform unannounced testing of generation resources.

Additionally, the grid operator, along with the Public Utility Commission, is initiating a process to address transmission constraints and increase market access for resources in the Rio Grande Valley.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.