Essential Oil Soap Market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 Essential Oil Soap Market by Product Type (Lavender Essential Oil, Rose Essential Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil, Rosemary Essential Oil, Peppermint Essential Oil, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-commerce, Retail Stores, and Pharmaceutical Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026 New York, March 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Essential Oil Soap Market by Product Type, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05869025/?utm_source=GNW



The global essential oil soap market was valued at $247.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $458.4 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The essential oil soap market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $197.2 million from 2019 to 2026. Essential oil based products such as soap, cream, and other personal care products are widely used among millennials due to its natural content and health beneficiary attributes. Essential oils are extracted from herbs, flowers, and plants, with the help of steam distillation process. Essential oil soaps are mainly produced in batch format through cold or semi hot soap manufacturing process. The key reason behind the adoption of aforementioned process is the evaporative feature of natural essential oil. The essential oil soap products are mainly sold in the global market and majority of the revenue share has been held by private label brands. The compounding essential oil soap manufacturing offers lucrative growth prospect to small scale manufacturer. However, lower profit margin and increase in prices of essential oil hamper the revenue growth of regional manufacturers. The lack of effective supply chain management and substandard quality of raw materials used during soap manufacturing hamper the revenue growth of essential oil soap market.

Rapid growth in e-commerce distribution is the prime factor responsible for counterfeiting cosmetic products. The cosmetic and personal care industry has been strongly hit by counterfeit activities due to large number of consumers purchasing products through online sales channels. Moreover, the essential oil soap market is dominated by local players offering their products through traditional retail packaging. The use of traditional retail packaging materials increases the probability of counterfeiting during transit, as there packaging materials are easy to mimic. To overcome this hurdle, the companies are investing into anti-counterfeit product packaging such as barcode, RDIF, and others. In addition, the companies are offering their products through authentic online platforms or through renowned suppliers to avoid cross boundary counterfeiting of essential oil soap products.

Segment review

The essential oil soap market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into lavender essential oil, rose essential oil, tea tree essential oil, rosemary essential oil, peppermint essential oil, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, e-commerce, retail stores and pharmaceutical stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players operating in the global essential oil soap market include kama Ayurveda, forest essentials, Edens Garden, Lush, Sunleaf Naturals, LLC, Virginia Aromatics, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Olay, Dove, and Enchanteur.



Key Market Segments



By Product Type

• Lavender Essential Oil

• Rose Essential Oil

• Tea Tree Essential Oil

• Rosemary Essential Oil

• Peppermint Essential Oil

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• E-commerce

• Retail Stores

• Pharmaceutical Stores



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa

