EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns west of winter freeze

The escalating standoff could drive up sky-high European gas prices further, adding to already eyewatering bills EU governments are paying to stop their energy providers collapsing and prevent cash-strapped customers freezing in the cold months ahead.

Europe has accused Russia of weaponising energy supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Russia blames those sanctions for causing the gas supply problems, which it puts down to pipeline faults.

As tensions rose, Putin said contracts could be ripped up in the event of price caps and warned the West it risked being frozen like a wolf’s tail in a famous Russian fairy tale.

The EU however plans to press ahead with a price cap on Russian gas and also a ceiling on the price paid for electricity from generators that do not run on gas.

EU energy ministers are due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday.

“We will propose a price cap on Russian gas… We must cut Russia’s revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

The Netherlands, which has consistently opposed a gas price cap, would support one that targets Russian gas, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, a Czech minister said earlier it should be taken off the agenda for Friday’s meeting. The Czechs are helping to guide discussions as holders of the EU’s rotating presidency.

NO SUPPLIES

Putin had anticipated the move and said Russia would hit back.

“We will not supply anything at all if it contradicts our interests,” Putin said at an economic forum in Vladivostok.

“We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil – we will not supply anything,” Putin said. He also questioned a United Nations-brokered deal to export grain from Ukraine.

Europe usually imports about 40% of its gas and 30% of its oil from Russia.