EU strikes gas deal with the U.S. as it seeks to cut its reliance on Russia

The U.S. said Friday it will work with international partners to provide at least 15 billion cubic meters more of liquified natural gas to Europe this year, seeking to end the bloc’s dependence on Russian energy exports following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

These additional volumes of LNG are expected to increase going forward, the White House said in a statement.

It comes amid heightened concern that energy-importing countries continue to top up President Vladimir Putin’s war chest with oil and gas revenue on a daily basis.

U.S. President Joe Biden described the agreement as a “groundbreaking” new initiative designed to “increase energy security, economic security and national security.”

Speaking alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Biden said: “I know that eliminating Russian gas will have costs for Europe. But it’s not only the right thing to do from a moral standpoint, it’s going to put us on a much stronger strategic footing.”

“All of this is bringing the European Union and the United States even closer together, and that’s a win for all of us,” he said.

The U.S. and EU announced the formation of a joint task force to bolster energy security for Ukraine and the EU for next winter and the following one. The Task Force For Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch. The primary goals of the task force, the U.S. and EU said, would be to diversify LNG supplies in alignment with climate objectives and reduce demand for natural gas. The initiative will likely require new facilities in Europe for importing LNG.

