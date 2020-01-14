Europeans trigger dispute mechanism in urgent bid to save Iran nuclear deal

CNBC

Iran responded by dismissing the European measure as “passive,” with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi saying it “practically” is not a new measure.

The motion does not reimpose sanctions; rather, it appears to allow the E3 to officially “register our concerns” that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the deal. What concrete consequences the mechanism actually has is unclear.

France, Germany and the U.K. (the E3) in a joint statement informed the EU on Tuesday that they had set off the mechanism, which they say is aimed at saving the deal, also known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — After more than 18 months of sticking up for the Iran nuclear deal after the U.S. administration left it in May 2018, European Union signatories have triggered a dispute mechanism in the accord over Tehran’s suspension of compliance .

“We do not accept the argument that Iran is entitled to reduce compliance with the JCPoA,” the statement read. “Iran’s actions are inconsistent with the provisions of the nuclear agreement and have increasingly severe and non-reversible proliferation implications.”

The statement went on to say that the E3 “have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism” set out in the agreement.

At the same time, the three countries stressed their commitment to upholding the deal and their desire for a diplomatic solution.

“The E3 remain fully committed to this diplomatic effort and intend to resume it as soon as conditions allow,” the statement said, stressing the countries’ “objective of preserving the JCPoA” and “sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue,” while remaining in the deal’s framework. In doing so, the statement added, “our three countries are not joining a campaign to implement maximum pressure against Iran.” EU ministers have long threatened to re-impose sanctions or “consequences” of some sort if Iran breaks its obligations under the deal, though critics have accused them of fecklessness after the threats failed to materialize despite months of incremental deal breaches from Tehran.

