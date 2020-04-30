Eversource Energy to Webcast First Quarter Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Thursday, May 7, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, at which senior management will discuss the company's financial performance through the first quarter of 2020.

This listen-only, live audio presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Eversource website at https://www.eversource.com/Content/general/about/investors/presentations-webcasts.

