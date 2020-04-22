Eversource Offers Ways to Celebrate Earth Day While Maintaining Social Distancing

Energy company’s sustainability experts and certified arborists suggest activities to safely promote environmental stewardship during pandemic

In recognition of Earth Day and Eversource’s year-round commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, the energy company is suggesting activities for customers to celebrate while maintaining social distancing. The theme for this year’s Earth Day is climate action, and Eversource’s sustainability experts and certified arborists are offering several ways that people can safely join the 50th annual celebration from home.

Eversource Vegetation Manager Bob Allen demonstrating 30 tree species that can be safely planted near overhead electrical lines.

“The 50th annual celebration of Earth Day is a unique opportunity for our customers to join people around the world in taking action to promote environmental stewardship,” said Eversource Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs Catherine Finneran. “With an industry-leading goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, we’re committed year-round at Eversource to sustainability and clean energy leadership. There are many ways that our customers can safely participate in Earth Day activities at home during this unprecedented pandemic, and our environmental experts are here to provide our customers with tips and guidance to enjoy the celebration and help our planet while maintaining social distancing.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many ways that customers can celebrate from home while being mindful of social distancing, including:

Plant a tree: Eversource’s expert arborists cultivate a list of 30 recommended trees under 30 feet tall that can be safely planted near overhead utility lines and encourage everyone to “Plan Before You Plant.” Trees remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it, with a single hardwood tree able to remove up to one ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over 40 years.

Reduce energy use and save money with energy efficiency: The energy company offers a full library of energy-saving tips and innovative solutions for customers to save on their electric bill while reducing their impact on the environment, including many particularly impactful steps customers can take to mark Earth Day, such as switching to a low-flow showerhead to save a significant amount of water.

Take inspiration from Eversource’s employee-led Green Team: The Eversource Green Team is a group of employees with a shared passion to improve the environment by working together to develop and implement green initiatives, such as a partnership to donate old clothing and other household items to be reused, upcycled and recycled and kept out of the trash.

Nationally recognized as the #1 utility for its leadership on the environment and corporate responsibility, Eversource is working every day to advance clean energy for its customers in New England. The energy company has set an industry-leading goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, offers award-winning energy efficiency solutions as the #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, and is a leader in successfully integrating new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage into the electric system.

For more information on Eversource’s continued efforts to promote environmental stewardship, advance clean energy and more under its COVID-19 pandemic plan, please visit Eversource.com.

Eversource (NYSE:ES) transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, Eversource is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2020 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies and the #1 utility by Forbes and JUST Capital. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, Eversource harnesses the commitment of approximately 8,300 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally-recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit eversource.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For more information on our water services, visit aquarionwater.com.

