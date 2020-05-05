Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: CAC Specialty – If you are a Board Member, or Executive, in the oil and gas market, can you sleep at night?

Directors’ & Officers’ (“D&O”) liability insurance is insurance coverage intended to protect individuals from personal asset exposure if they are sued as a result of serving as director or officer of a business or other type of organization. It can also provide balance sheet protection to the organization for (1) indemnification provided to directors and officers, and (2) defense costs, judgments and settlements associated with a claim where the company itself is a defendant.





D&O claims typically arise out of corporate governance issues, alleged violations of corporate law, or alleged breaches of the fiduciary duties owed to stakeholders (e.g., shareholders or creditors). Claims against publicly-traded companies oftentimes arise out of the requirements imposed by either the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Finally, regulatory actions are a major source of D&O claims activity.

​



Jason Horwitz: “One of the biggest mistakes we see companies make is they treat D&O insurance sort of like an off-the-shelf policy or … check the box policy.”





Billy Kroupa; " And I would say just don't treat D&O insurance as a check the box item. There is a very broad spectrum of coverage that we say in these policies, everything from having a bankruptcy or credit or exclusion on the worst end to a policy that should be expected to respond. There is a very broad spectrum of breadth of coverage that we see in these policies, everything from having a bankruptcy or creditor exclusion on the worst end to a policy that should be expected to respond. But without having that review and understanding the actual scope of coverage, the fact that you have $10 million or 20 million dollars of insurance may, or may not actually be something that you can have comfort that it will actually work."





Off the shelf does not work in the D&O area, and each one needs to be crafted for the individual corporate circumstances.

It is not just a check box - you need to have experts review the policy to ensure the coverage matches the circumstances.

Sleep insurance - Can your board members, and executives, focus on their jobs rather that worry about every decision and how it may impact their personal assets?

All restructuring is not the same.

Sooner is always better (and maybe cheaper) but It is never too late to get the right coverage in place.

​

