Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Crossroads Strategic Advisors – Are you ready for bankruptcy in the oil and gas market?

OIl & Gas 360

Summary: Even before the additional shocks from COVID-19, the Wall Street funding that had supported the shale boom was dwindling and oversupply of oil & gas was pressuring commodity prices and well-level economics. Equity investors were pushing for a new business model prioritizing free cash flow over production growth.

We had the pleasure to sit down with Gleeson Van Riet and Jeff Anapolsky, Managing Directors from Crossroads Strategic Advisors, to discuss the changing oil and gas industry and how energy bankruptcies induced by the COVID-19 crisis will differ from the bankruptcies in the 2015-2016 period. Crossroads Strategic Advisors is a boutique advisory firm based in Houston, TX that provides advice on recapitalization and restructuring strategies for middle market companies. Amid volatility and uncertainty, clients hire Crossroads to navigate out-of-court workouts, distressed M&A and bankruptcy reorganizations.

In this interview, we discuss how this cycle of energy bankruptcies may differ from 2015-2016, best practices to weather the downturn, avoiding common pitfalls when pursuing distressed M&A opportunities, and how advisors like Crossroads can guide operators, investors, creditors and other stakeholders through the restructuring process.