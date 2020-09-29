Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Enverus – Pure Gas Plays Set To Rise

The Enverus Team Knows Data

As we went through our interview covering "Hanesville and Appalachain - Gas Focus" with Rob McBride, Sr. Director, Enverus, the numbers confirmed that pure gas plays are set to rise.

Appalachian – Marcellus and Utica ➢ Rigs have fallen off in the Appalachian, but there are still rigs running and new wells being drilled. Production is expected to continue to climb in the Marcellus and Utica. The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is expected to come online in early 2021, which will add 2 Bcf/d of takeaway capacity to the region and send gas to the Transco Zone 5 region. Should MVP meet the same fate as the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which was cancelled in early July, pipeline bottlenecks could be seen in the region as early as mid-2021. Enverus does not expect this to happen.

Haynesville: ➢ With the drop in crude oil prices, higher natural gas prices are needed to make pure gas plays economical. Higher gas-directed production will offset the production losses from associated gas in order to meet demand in the US. As production grows, additional takeaway capacity is needed from the play. At least four pipeline projects have been proposed to transport gas from the Haynesville to demand in the Gulf Coast.

