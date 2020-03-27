Exelon Corporation to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting Due to Coronavirus

Exelon Corporation announced today that it will hold its annual meeting of shareholders via webcast in order to protect the safety of participants and adhere to the recommendation of public health officials to avoid large gatherings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As previously announced, the meeting will be held on April 28, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time and will be open to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2020. The meeting will employ online tools that ensure shareholders have the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting.

To be admitted to the meeting, shareholders may go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EXC2020 and enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice that they received previously. Online access to the webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the designated start time.

Shareholders may submit questions in writing in advance of the meeting by visiting www.proxyvote.com using their 16-digit control number. Participants also may submit questions during the live webcast through the virtual meeting platform. Those who do not have a control number may attend as guests of the meeting but will not be able to vote shares or submit questions during the webcast.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their proxy in advance of the meeting. Instructions for voting follow:

Vote by Internet BEFORE the meeting Go to www.proxyvote.com to vote by 11:59 p.m. ET on April 27, 2020. Vote by Internet DURING the meeting Go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EXC2020 Shareholders may attend the meeting via the Internet and vote during the meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website. Vote by Phone Call toll-free 1-800-690-6903 to vote. Vote by Mail Mark, sign, and date your latest proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope previously provided.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

