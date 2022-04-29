Exxon earnings hurt by Russia exit, triples buybacks on high oil prices

Yahoo Finance

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. pledged to ramp up shareholder returns as crude oil and natural gas prices surged to multi-year highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Despite pleas from politicians to ease the burden on consumers, the biggest U.S. oil explorers are focused on rewarding investors while keeping drilling budgets in check. Exxon tripled its share- buyback program to $30 billion and Chevron said it will repurchase a record $10 billion of stock before the end of this year.

Big Oil is among the biggest corporate winners from Russia’s increasing isolation nine weeks into an invasion that helped push crude to a 14-year high. While four of the five supermajors are incurring multi-billion dollar writedowns as they exit Russia, those paper losses have been outweighed by blossoming cash flows.

Exxon’s first-quarter earnings, excluding a $3.4 billion impairment due to Russia, were the highest since 2014 while Chevron’s were the best since 2012.

Still, both companies fell short of Wall Street expectations amid weaker-than-expected refining results. Even as they profited from climbing oil prices, that same rally elevated feedstock costs for their refineries, triggering hundreds of millions in losses at their overseas plants.

Exxon declined 1% to $86.35 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, trimming the year-to-date advance to about 40%. Chevron fell 2.1%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Phil Gresh described the factors that dinged refining results as “transitory” and predicted they will reverse.

Exxon’s “large buyback increase to $30bn should more than offset slightly disappointing 1Q numbers, largely driven by one-offs,” Jefferies International Ltd. analyst Giacomo Romeo wrote in a note.