Houston Chronicle

Exxon Mobil said it believes Houston is the “perfect place” for a giant, $100 billion project to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the city’s industrial area along the Ship Channel.

The Irving oil major warned, however, that developing a so-called Houston CCS Innovation Zone — billed as the biggest carbon sequestration project in the world — would require a public-private partnership and government funding.

“We believe the time is right for a large-scale collaboration in the United States between government at every level, private industry, academia and local communities to create an “Innovation Zone” approach to dramatically accelerate Carbon Capture and Storage progress,” Joe Blommaert, president of Exxon’s new low-carbon business, said in a blog post Monday evening. “And we think Houston is the perfect place for such a concept.”

While European oil majors are investing heavily in wind and solar energy to prepare for a low-carbon future, U.S. oil giants are hanging their cowboy hats on carbon capture and storage, the decades-old, but expensive technology of extracting carbon dioxide from the air and storing it in deep underground reservoirs.

Houston-based Occidental Petroleum has a massive carbon capture project in the Permian Basin under construction to reinvent itself as a carbon capture and storage company.

Exxon’s proposal comes less than three months after the company announced plans to invest $3 billion into a new low-carbon solutions venture. The venture is investing in a portfolio of 20 carbon capture projects.

Exxon on Monday said it has been studying the concept of creating carbon capture and storage hubs around the country to help the U.S. reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. After a three-year study, the company landed in Houston because of its large concentration of carbon-emitting industries, and its location near the Gulf of Mexico that could store large amounts of carbon dioxide safely and permanently.

Old oil and gas formations in the Gulf of Mexico have long been viewed as having the potential to store large quantities of carbon dioxide. Early projections show 50 million tons of carbon dioxide per year could be stored beneath the Gulf of Mexico by 2030, more than all the carbon capture and storage projects operating globally. Exxon said that figure could double by 2040.