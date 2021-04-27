34 mins ago
U.S. Supreme Court divided in biofuel waivers dispute
3 hours ago
Range announces first quarter 2021 financial results
4 hours ago
ExxonMobil makes 19th oil discovery off Guyana’s coast
5 hours ago
Column: Who will pay for the energy transition? Kemp
6 hours ago
Chesapeake CEO Lawler to step down months after bankruptcy exit
24 hours ago
Frustrated Canada presses White House to keep Great Lakes oil pipeline open

ExxonMobil makes 19th oil discovery off Guyana’s coast

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

Reuters

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday made its 19th discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block, as the U.S. energy firm continues to develop one of the world’s most important new oil and gas blocks in the last decade.

ExxonMobil makes 19th oil discovery off Guyana's coast- oil and gas 360- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The company, however, did not specify how much the new find would add to the previous gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 9 billion barrels of oil and gas.

Exxon operates the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block as part of a consortium that includes Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd and began production in 2019.

The latest find continues the consortium’s long string of discoveries in Latin America’s newest crude producing nation and underscores the importance of Guyana to Exxon for increasing its future oil output.

In January last year, Exxon had said that Uaru-1 was the 16th discovery in the Stabroek Block.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.