ExxonMobil makes 19th oil discovery off Guyana’s coast

Reuters

Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday made its 19th discovery offshore Guyana at the Uaru-2 well in the Stabroek Block, as the U.S. energy firm continues to develop one of the world’s most important new oil and gas blocks in the last decade.

The company, however, did not specify how much the new find would add to the previous gross discovered recoverable resource estimate of more than 9 billion barrels of oil and gas.

Exxon operates the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block as part of a consortium that includes Hess Corp and China’s CNOOC Ltd and began production in 2019.

The latest find continues the consortium’s long string of discoveries in Latin America’s newest crude producing nation and underscores the importance of Guyana to Exxon for increasing its future oil output.

In January last year, Exxon had said that Uaru-1 was the 16th discovery in the Stabroek Block.