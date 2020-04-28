April 28, 2020 - 2:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Fidelity Special Values Plc - Half-year Report Fidelity Special Values PLC Half-Yearly Results for the six months ended 29 February 2020 (unaudited) Financial Highlights: The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) recommends an interim dividend payment of 2.10 pence per share, thereby maintaining last year’s interim dividend payment. The Company recorded a net asset value (“NAV”) total return of -6.1% for the six months ended 29 February 2020 . The discount to NAV widened over the period from 0.6% to 1.3% Over five years, the Company’s NAV total return has increased by 29.8% and the share price total return by 42.5%, compared to a Benchmark Index return of 19.1%. The Company’s shares continue to remain in high demand and mostly trade at a premium. Following a period of heightened volatility, Portfolio Manager, Alex Wright , remains focused on company fundamentals as he looks for interesting investment opportunities at historically low valuations. Contacts For further information, please contact: Bonita Guntrip Senior Company Secretary 01737 837320 FIL Investments International Portfolio Manager’s Half-Yearly Review PERFORMANCE

The Company’s performance over the six-month period to 29 February 2020 was negative, with a net asset value (“NAV”) per share return of -6.1% and a share price return of -6.7%, compared to -5.5% for the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company’s Benchmark Index) (all returns on a total return basis). This report seeks to explain the reasons for the performance over the review period. STOCK MARKET AND PORTFOLIO REVIEW

The UK stock market performance showed divergent trends over the review period. While the market recorded strong gains over the last four months of 2019, the start of 2020 has been marked by sharp declines reflecting increasing investor nervousness, as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak led to growing concerns over its impact in terms of human lives, the global economy and individual businesses. The large majority achieved by the ruling Conservative party in the general elections in December 2019 was received positively by equity markets, lifting some of the near term uncertainty. The result meant that the UK could focus on executing Brexit, with a transition period expected to end in 2020. Overall investor sentiment was also supported by the preliminary “phase one” trade agreement between the US and China, while an accommodative policy stance by global central banks further supported stock prices in 2019. However, the start of 2020 marked a reversal in market momentum with the FTSE All-Share Index declining by 11.9% over the two months to end of February, a sell-off that subsequently accelerated in March due to increased market volatility. The sharp share price declines seen across markets reflected growing fears over the spread of the virus beyond China’s borders and its potential economic impact. A surge in cases reported globally, including a growing number of infections in the UK, spooked markets. Investors were concerned about the prolonged effect of containment measures to slow down the spread of the virus and the resulting impact on companies, jobs and the broader economy. The sharp decline in oil prices, which subsequently accelerated in March, further added to investor concerns. The near term economic outlook has deteriorated markedly in the wake of these events, prompting global central banks, including the Bank of England, to cut rates and pledge further monetary support, and governments to announce unprecedented fiscal measures to support individuals and companies through these challenging times. While these interventions are welcomed and signal the policymakers’ preparedness to respond, the extent of the necessary COVID-19 mitigation measures, and the uncertainty as to when they can be relaxed, are likely to result in a deep recession this year. In terms of performance, the Company’s NAV fell during the period and underperformed the Benchmark Index. Most of this decline in performance occurred in the year to date period in 2020 as growing concerns over the potential impact of COVID-19 weighed on equity prices globally and the Company’s holdings were caught in the widespread sell-off. Positioning within the consumer services and utilities sectors were undermined by the Company’s lack of exposure to large defensive names such as British American Tobacco and National Grid, while some of the holdings were held back by near term company-specific setbacks. These included educational publisher Pearson, whose shares were affected by earnings concerns, mainly due to weaker trading in its US higher education courseware business, while the rest of the business fared better. The holding in Canadian gold producer Semafo also fell after the company suspended activity at its Boungou mine in Burkina Faso in the wake of a deadly attack on a convoy of its workers in November 2019 (the company reopened the mine and subsequently received a bid at a 50% premium in March). Meanwhile, the holding in Kosmos Energy fell in line with a decline in oil prices in 2020 amid growing demand concerns, especially from China. Defense contractor Babcock International also detracted as it trimmed its near term profits forecasts. Nevertheless, earnings are expected to stabilise as the one-off charges wash through, and there is an increasing opportunity to win new work with the Ministry of Defence’s budget increasing. Elsewhere, diversified support services group DCC known for making cash generative acquisitions underperformed. A lack of large acquisitions disappointed some investors, although I think it is positive the company remains disciplined. DCC has a wide acquisition opportunity set and I remain confident that it will continue deploying capital wisely and creating shareholder value. Despite the difficult environment, several of our key holdings made significant contributions, with the overweight stance in financials and strong stock selection in the health care sectors proving particularly rewarding. Notable contributors included pharmaceutical major Roche Holdings whose shares were buoyed by solid results for 2019 and encouraging earnings guidance. The holding in Chemring, a provider of advanced technology products and services to the aerospace, defense and security markets, also added value, supported by positive growth prospects, as its latest annual results showed a return to full-year profit. In an environment of declining oil prices and general weakness in the energy sector, the underweight stance in the oil and gas sector also supported relative performance. Within financials, the position in insurer Legal & General Group contributed as it reported solid operating performance across all its divisions over the year-to-date period. USE OF DERIVATIVES

During the review period, the Company continued to use contracts for difference (“CFDs”) to gear portfolio long exposure and eliminate some of the currency exposure for those holdings listed outside the UK, and to contract short positions for hedging purpose. The previously opened hedge position on the FTSE 250 Index Future was closed in the period. As the Company had some gearing and the market fell in the review period, the use of derivatives was a detractor in the portfolio. This should reverse when businesses reopen, activity resumes and the uncertainty lifts. Overall, net gearing was at 6.7% at the end of February 2020, up from 2.5% at the start of the review period. OUTLOOK

I see the recent sell-off as a potential opportunity. This is not to downplay the near term challenges the economy, companies, markets and society itself will face in coming months. Indeed, it is now very clear that the impact on UK and global economic activity will be greater than we saw in the financial crisis between 2007 and 2009. Over recent weeks, together with Fidelity’s analysts, I have been reviewing the Company’s holdings, and in particular their balance sheets, to assess whether they would be able to survive several months of shutdown and the resultant recessionary phase which will follow without running out of cash. I have closed positions in companies most affected by the outbreak and the oil price slump, and where the outlook has worsened beyond the short term. For instance, I have sold out of airlines (which were a small c. 1% holding), and some small companies with levered balance sheets (small positions). In the near term markets are likely to remain very volatile. Whilst we are now starting to see some lockdown restrictions easing, I am expecting to see a very different backdrop and level of economic activity over at least the next 6 to 12 months to the ones we have been used to. Looking further out, however, I think the sharp drop in the oil price and the unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus will be meaningfully positive for the UK economy (as well as the global economy as a whole) and will help to offset some of the negative effects of the lockdowns. The recent indiscriminate sell-off has resulted in some very attractive investment opportunities for selective long term investors. I have been adding to a few businesses perceived as more cyclical, such as life insurers, whose valuations are very cheap and supported by growing earnings - this is the single area I am the most positive about. I have also added selectively to some defensive names that have traded off irrespective of their expected resilience. Overall, the portfolio remains very diversified across sectors, companies and market capitalisations. One interesting, although frustrating for value investors such as myself, aspect of the current sell-off has been a lack of change in market momentum. Normally, in dramatic changes of market direction, prior trends reverse as stocks that have previously done well sell-off. This downturn has seen the opposite with a continuation of prior trends whereby expensive companies that have done well continue to do relatively well and become relatively even more expensive. In contrast, stocks that have been performing poorly and were at low valuations have continued to underperform and become even cheaper on both an absolute and relative basis. This has hurt the Company’s recent performance, but increases the relative performance potential going forward. To conclude, while the current situation is unsettling and market volatility high, the indiscriminate sell-off is creating interesting investment opportunities. My focus remains on what I believe we do best at Fidelity, which is looking beyond the news headlines and focusing instead on individual businesses and their fundamentals. At this juncture, it is particularly important to reassess how companies are likely to fare in these uncertain times and whether they will come out of the current crisis stronger. I am encouraged by the fact that the Company currently trades on historically low valuations and is made up of companies with significant upside potential. This has been true for both companies I manage that are largely unaffected by the virus, and those more materially affected, suggesting the undiscriminating nature of recent market action. ALEX WRIGHT, Portfolio Manager 27 April 2020 Interim Management Report DISCOUNT/PREMIUM AND SHARE REPURCHASES/ISSUES

Under the Company’s discount management policy, the Board seeks to maintain the discount in single digits in normal market conditions and will repurchase shares to help stabilise the share price discount. As the Company’s shares have mostly been trading at a premium, the Company did not carry out any share repurchases in the reporting period and up to the date of this Half-Yearly Report. Issuing shares increases the size of the Company, making it more liquid and allowing costs to be spread over a larger asset base. The Board will approve the issuance of shares if the Company’s shares are trading at a sufficient premium to ensure that the issue of shares is not dilutive. Over the reporting period, the Company’s shares traded within a range of a premium of 3.4% and a discount of 1.8%. The level of discount widened from 0.6% at the start of the reporting period to 1.3% as at 29 February 2020. In total, the Company issued 11,465,000 ordinary shares from its blocklisting facility in the six month period. Since then and as at the date of this Half-Yearly Report, the Company has issued a further 2,395,000 shares in order to meet demand. The Board continues to monitor the discount/premium closely and will take action when it believes that it will be effective. INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board’s dividend policy is to pay dividends twice yearly in order to smooth the dividend payment for the reporting year. The Company’s revenue return for the six months to 29 February 2020 was 1.83 pence per share. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.10 pence per share thereby maintaining the 2.10 pence per share paid as the interim dividend in 2019. This will be paid on 24 June 2020 to Shareholders on the register on 15 May 2020 (ex-dividend date 14 May 2020). Shareholders should note that the Board will review the final dividend payment later in the year based on dividend receipts from the companies held in the portfolio, particularly as several companies are likely to cut or cancel their dividend payments due to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Shareholders may choose to reinvest their dividends for additional shares in the Company. Details of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan are set out in the Half-Yearly Report. BOARD CHANGES

Having served on the Board for nine years as a Director, Sharon Brown stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 12 December 2019. She was succeeded as Chair of the Audit Committee by Claire Boyle, and as Senior Independent Director by Dean Buckley. Alison McGregor was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 January 2020. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board, with the assistance of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited/the “Manager”), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key risks and uncertainties faced by the Company. The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company continue to fall into two broad categories which are external and internal risks. External risks comprise of market, economic and political risk; share price risk; discount control risk; regulatory risk; and cybercrime risk. Internal risks comprise of investment management risk; and operational risks (such as service providers). Information on each of these risks is given in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 August 2019. A copy of the Annual Report can be found on the Company’s pages of the Manager’s website at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues These principal risks and uncertainties have not materially changed in the six months to 29 February 2020, with the exception of the risks arising from the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the Company’s financial year. CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

The risks arising from the Coronavirus (COVID?19) are being kept under constant review by the Board and the Manager. The Manager has contingency plans in place to allow for the continuation of Fidelity’s operations and to look after the safety of their employees. Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long term investment. These risks are somewhat mitigated by the investment trust structure which means no forced sales will need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments can be held over a longer time horizon. The Manager is keeping its business continuity plans and operational resilience strategies under constant review and will take all reasonable steps to continue meeting its regulatory obligations and to assess operational risks, the ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board. For example, to enhance its resilience, the Manager has mandated work from home arrangements and implemented split team working for those whose work is deemed necessary to be carried out in the office. The Manager has also imposed self-isolation arrangements on staff in line with Government recommendations and guidance. The Company’s other third party service providers have also implemented similar measures to ensure business disruption can be kept to a minimum. The Board is pleased to see how well the contingency plans are working. TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

The Manager has delegated the Company’s portfolio management and the role of Company Secretary to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 13 to the Financial Statements below. GOING CONCERN

The Directors have considered the Company’s investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and its expenditure and cash flow projections and have concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Board’s assessment of the risks arising from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Continuation votes are held every three years and the next continuation vote will be put to Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD FIL Investments International 27 April 2020 Directors’ Responsibility Statement The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (“DTR”) of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements. The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that: a) the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council’s Standard: FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and b) the Interim Management Report, together with the Portfolio Manager’s Half-Yearly Review above, includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R. In line with previous years, the Half-Yearly Report has not been audited by the Company’s Independent Auditor. The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 27 April 2020 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Andy Irvine, Chairman. Twenty Largest Investments as at 29 February 2020 The Gross Asset Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares and derivative instruments. The Balance Sheet Value is the actual value in the portfolio. Where a contract for difference (“CFD”) is held, the Balance Sheet Value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the share price of the underlying share has moved.









Gross Asset Exposure Balance

Sheet

Value

£’000 £’000 %1 Long Exposures – shares unless otherwise stated CRH (long CFD) Construction & Materials 38,142 5.7 1,536 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Roche Holdings Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 30,092 4.5 30,092 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Imperial Brands Tobacco 26,232 3.9 26,232 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Phoenix Group Holdings Life Insurance 25,761 3.8 25,761 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- John Laing Group Financial Services 25,217 3.8 25,217 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Legal & General Group (long CFD) Life Insurance 23,629 3.5 2,364 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Royal Dutch Shell (shares and long CFD) Oil & Gas Producers 22,961 3.5 18,302 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- BP Oil & Gas Producers 22,949 3.4 22,949 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Serco Group Support Services 22,697 3.4 22,697 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Meggitt Aerospace & Defense 22,243 3.3 22,243 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Aviva (long CFD) Life Insurance 21,132 3.2 (5,850) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- C&C Group Beverages 19,573 2.9 19,573 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- DCC Support Services 17,372 2.6 17,372 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- CLS Holdings Real Estate Investment & Services 17,318 2.6 17,318 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Citigroup Banks 16,085 2.4 16,085 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Ultra-Electronics Holdings Aerospace & Defense 15,500 2.3 15,500 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ContourGlobal Electricity 14,779 2.2 14,779 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Sanofi (long CFD) Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 14,149 2.1 (944) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Cairn Homes Household Goods & Home Construction 11,996 1.8 11,996 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Pearson Media 10,798 1.6 10,798 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Twenty largest long exposures 418,625 62.5 314,020 Other long exposures 298,852 44.6 272,955 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total long exposures (95 holdings) 717,477 107.1 586,975 ========== ========== ========== Add: short exposures Short CFDs (1 holding) 2,596 0.4 (141) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Gross Asset Exposure2 720,073 107.5 ========== ========== Portfolio Fair Value3 586,834 Net current assets (excluding derivative assets and liabilities) 83,361 ----------------- Shareholders’ Funds 670,195 ========== 1 Gross Asset Exposure is expressed as a percentage of Shareholders’ Funds. 2 Gross Asset Exposure comprises market exposure to investments of £597,554,000 plus market exposure to derivative instruments of £122,519,000. 3 Portfolio Fair Value comprises Investments of £597,554,000 plus derivative assets of £5,576,000 less derivative liabilities of £16,296,000 (per the Balance Sheet below). Financial Statements Income Statement for the six months ended 29 February 2020











Notes six months ended 29 February 2020

unaudited year ended 31 August 2019

audited six months ended 28 February 2019

unaudited revenue

£’000 capital

£’000 total

£’000 revenue

£’000 capital

£’000 total

£’000 revenue

£’000 capital

£’000 total

£’000 Losses on investments – (49,076) (49,076) – (40,929) (40,929) – (40,506) (40,506) Gains/(losses) on Long CFDs – 3,589 3,589 – (23,287) (23,287) – (11,464) (11,464) (Losses)/gains on Short CFDs, futures and options – (1,799) (1,799) – 1,719 1,719 – 2,794 2,794 Investment and derivative income 4 8,658 – 8,658 30,335 – 30,335 8,372 – 8,372 Other interest 4 622 – 622 670 – 670 141 – 141 Derivative expenses 5 (46) – (46) (63) – (63) (48) – (48) Investment management fees 6 (3,183) – (3,183) (5,921) – (5,921) (2,845) – (2,845) Other expenses (336) – (336) (684) (88) (772) (342) (88) (430) Foreign exchange (losses)/gains – (2,666) (2,666) – 2,945 2,945 – (357) (357) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 5,715 (49,952) (44,237) 24,337 (59,640) (35,303) 5,278 (49,621) (44,343) Finance costs (381) – (381) (386) – (386) (389) – (389) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 5,334 (49,952) (44,618) 23,951 (59,640) (35,689) 4,889 (49,621) (44,732) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Taxation on return/(loss) on ordinary activities 7 (167) – (167) (454) – (454) (113) – (113) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 5,167 (49,952) (44,785) 23,497 (59,640) (36,143) 4,776 (49,621) (44,845) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Return/(loss) per ordinary share 8 1.83p (17.72p) (15.89p) 8.65p (21.95p) (13.30p) 1.78p (18.48p) (16.70p) ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented. The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. Statement of Changes in Equity for the six months ended 29 February 2020











Notes

share

capital

£’000 share

premium

account

£’000 capital

redemption

reserve

£’000 other non-

distributable

reserve

£’000

capital

reserve

£’000

revenue

reserve

£’000 total

shareholders’

funds

£’000 Six months ended 29 February 2020 (unaudited) Total Shareholders’ funds at 31 August 2019 13,808 109,897 3,256 5,152 542,023 24,532 698,668 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- New ordinary shares issued 11 573 30,223 – – – – 30,796 Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period – – – – (49,952) 5,167 (44,785) Dividends paid to Shareholders 9 – – – – – (14,484) (14,484) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total Shareholders’ funds at 29 February 2020 14,381 140,120 3,256 5,152 492,071 15,215 670,195 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Year ended 31 August 2019 (audited) Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2018 13,532 95,940 3,256 5,152 591,842 15,248 724,970 Issue of ordinary shares from Treasury 11 – 65 – – 9,821 – 9,886 New ordinary shares issued 11 276 13,892 – – – – 14,168 Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year – – – – (59,640) 23,497 (36,143) Dividends paid to Shareholders 9 – – – – – (14,213) (14,213) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2019 13,808 109,897 3,256 5,152 542,023 24,532 698,668 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Six months ended 28 February 2019 (unaudited) Total Shareholders' funds at 31 August 2018 13,532 95,940 3,256 5,152 591,842 15,248 724,970 Issue of ordinary shares from Treasury 11 – 65 – – 9,821 – 9,886 New ordinary shares issued 11 93 4,475 – – – – 4,568 Net (loss)/return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period – – – – (49,621) 4,776 (44,845) Dividend paid to Shareholders 9 – – – – – (8,433) (8,433) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total Shareholders' funds at 28 February 2019 13,625 100,480 3,256 5,152 552,042 11,591 686,146 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Balance Sheet as at 29 February 2020 Company number 2972628











Notes

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

31.08.19

audited

£’000

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Fixed assets Investments 10 597,554 635,539 611,412 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 10 5,576 3,028 2,373 Debtors 3,036 11,685 2,525 Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 8,715 18,002 13,585 Amounts held in Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund 62,446 46,881 61,450 Cash at bank 16,344 2,207 8,417 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 96,117 81,803 88,350 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Creditors Derivative instruments 10 (16,296) (17,879) (12,661) Other creditors (7,180) (795) (955) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- (23,476) (18,674) (13,616) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net current assets 72,641 63,129 74,734 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net assets 670,195 698,668 686,146 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Capital and reserves Share capital 11 14,381 13,808 13,625 Share premium account 140,120 109,897 100,480 Capital redemption reserve 3,256 3,256 3,256 Other non-distributable reserve 5,152 5,152 5,152 Capital reserve 492,071 542,023 552,042 Revenue reserve 15,215 24,532 11,591 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total Shareholders' funds 670,195 698,668 686,146 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net asset value per ordinary share 12 233.00p 252.99p 251.80p ========== ========== ========== Cash Flow Statement for the six months ended 29 February 2020







29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

31.08.19

audited

£’000

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Operating activities Investment income received 10,807 21,266 7,469 Net derivative income 1,408 4,559 1,551 Interest received 581 651 55 Investment management fee paid (3,183) (6,582) (3,570) Directors' fees paid (60) (168) (77) Other cash payments (238) (528) (413) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Cash flow from operating activities before finance costs and taxation 9,315 19,198 5,015 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Finance costs paid (381) (386) (389) Overseas taxation suffered (256) (778) (138) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Cash flow from operating activities 8,678 18,034 4,488 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Investing activities Purchases of investments (184,650) (305,329) (148,759) Sales of investments 184,698 330,094 201,826 Receipts on long CFDs 2,026 4,698 25 Payments on long CFDs (2,214) (16,093) (5,894) Receipts on short CFDs, futures and options – 8,915 8,262 Payments on short CFDs, futures and options (2,153) (4,669) (1,198) Movement on amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 9,287 (15,767) (11,350) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Cash flow from investing activities 6,994 1,849 42,912 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Cash flows before financing activities 15,672 19,883 47,400 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Financing activities Dividends paid (14,484) (14,213) (8,433) Net proceeds from issue of shares 31,180 23,670 14,454 Cost of the issue of new ordinary shares – (88) (88) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Cash flow from financing activities 16,696 9,369 5,933 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net movement in cash and cash equivalents 32,368 29,252 53,333 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 49,088 16,891 16,891 Effect of movement in foreign exchange (2,666) 2,945 (357) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 78,790 49,088 69,867 Represented by: Cash at bank 16,344 2,207 8,417 Amounts held in Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund 62,446 46,881 61,450 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 78,790 49,088 69,867 ========== ========== ========== Notes to the Financial Statements 1 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

Fidelity Special Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company’s registration number is 2972628, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved. 2 PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The Financial Statements in this half-yearly financial report have not been audited by the Company’s Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”). The financial information for the year ended 31 August 2019 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor’s Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act. 3 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (“UK GAAP”) and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice (“SORP”): Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies (“AIC”) in October 2019. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2019. 4 INCOME







six months

ended

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

year ended

31.08.19

audited

£’000 six months

ended

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Investment income UK dividends 5,750 17,885 3,968 UK scrip dividends – 459 405 Overseas dividends 1,781 6,255 2,344 Overseas scrip dividends 274 748 236 Debt security interest 110 224 108 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 7,915 25,571 7,061 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 743 4,764 1,311 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Investment and derivative income 8,658 30,335 8,372 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Other interest Interest received on CFDs 41 19 16 Interest received on deposits and money market funds 581 651 125 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 622 670 141 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total income 9,280 31,005 8,513 ========== ========== ========== Special dividends of £276,000 (year ended 31 August 2019: £6,265,000 and six months ended 28 February 2019: £3,779,000) have been recognised in capital. 5 DERIVATIVE EXPENSES







six months

ended

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

year ended

31.08.19

audited

£’000 six months

ended

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Dividends paid on short CFDs 43 6 6 Interest paid on short CFDs 3 57 42 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total derivative expenses 46 63 48 ========== ========== ========== 6 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES







six months

ended

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

year ended

31.08.19

audited

£’000 six months

ended

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Portfolio management services 3,133 5,821 2,795 Non-portfolio management services* 50 100 50 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Investment management fees 3,183 5,921 2,845 ========== ========== ========== * Includes company secretarial, fund accounting, taxation, promotional and corporate advisory services. FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company’s Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International (“FII”). Both companies are Fidelity group companies. FII charges portfolio management fees on a tiered fee basis of 0.85% on the first £700 million of net assets and 0.75% of net assets in excess of £700 million. In addition, there is a fixed non-portfolio management service fee of £100,00 per annum. 7 TAXATION ON RETURN/(LOSS) ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES







six months

ended

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

year ended

31.08.19

audited

£’000 six months

ended

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Overseas taxation 167 454 113 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total taxation charge for the period 167 454 113 ========== ========== ========== 8 RETURN/(LOSS) PER ORDINARY SHARE







six months

ended

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

year ended

31.08.19

audited

£’000 six months

ended

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Revenue return per ordinary share 1.83p 8.65p 1.78p Capital loss per ordinary share (17.72p) (21.95p) (18.48p) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total loss per ordinary share (15.89p) (13.30p) (16.70p) ========== ========== ========== The return/(loss) per ordinary share is based on the net return/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held during the period, as shown below: £’000 £’000 £’000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 5,167 23,497 4,776 Net capital loss on ordinary activities after taxation (49,952) (59,640) (49,621) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Net total loss on ordinary activities after taxation (44,785) (36,143) (44,845) ========== ========== ========== number number number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held during the period 281,889,040 271,723,836 268,482,436 ========== ========== ========== 9 DIVIDENDS PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS







six months

ended

29.02.20

unaudited

£’000

year ended

31.08.19

audited

£’000 six months

ended

28.02.19

unaudited

£’000 Final dividend of 3.65 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2019 10,265 – – Special dividend of 1.50 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2019 4,219 – – Interim dividend of 2.10 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2019 – 5,780 – Final dividend of 3.15 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 August 2018 – 8,433 8,433 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total dividends paid 14,484 14,213 8,433 ========== ========== ========== The Company has declared an interim dividend for the six month period to 29 February 2020 of 2.10 pence per ordinary share (2019: 2.10 pence). The interim dividend will be paid on 24 June 2020 to Shareholders on the register at 15 May 2020 (ex-dividend date 14 May 2020). The total cost of this interim dividend, which has not been included as a liability in these Financial Statements, is £6,091,000 (2019: £5,780,000). This amount is based on the number of ordinary shares in issue held at the date of this report. 10 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values. Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using observable inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The table below sets out the Company’s fair value hierarchy:

29 February 2020 (unaudited) level 1

£’000 level 2

£’000 level 3

£’000 total

£’000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 592,124 4,543 887 597,554 Derivative instrument assets – 5,576 – 5,576 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 592,124 10,119 887 603,130 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities – (16,296) – (16,296) ========== ========== ========== ==========

31 August 2019 (audited) level 1

£’000 level 2

£’000 level 3

£’000 total

£’000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 630,634 3,482 1,423 635,539 Derivative instrument assets – 3,028 – 3,028 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 630,634 6,510 1,423 638,567 ========== ========== ========== ========== Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (495) (17,384) – (17,879) ========== ========== ========== ==========

28 February 2019 (unaudited) level 1

£’000 level 2

£’000 level 3

£’000 total

£’000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 605,985 3,494 1,933 611,412 Derivative instrument assets – 2,373 – 2,373 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- 605,985 5,867 1,933 613,785 ========== ========== ========== ========== Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (2,038) (10,623) – (12,661) ========== ========== ========== ========== 11 SHARE CAPITAL





29 February 2020

unaudited 31 August 2019

audited 28 February 2019

unaudited number of

shares

£’000 number of

shares

£’000 number of

shares

£’000 Issued, allotted and fully paid ordinary shares of 5 pence each Held outside Treasury Beginning of the period 276,169,480 13,808 266,549,480 13,328 266,549,480 13,328 Ordinary Shares issued out of Treasury – – 4,095,000 204 4,095,000 204 New Ordinary Shares issued 11,465,000 573 5,525,000 276 1,850,000 93 ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 287,634,480 14,381 276,169,480 13,808 272,494,480 13,625 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Held in Treasury* Beginning of the period – – 4,095,000 204 4,095,000 204 Ordinary Shares issued out of Treasury – – (4,095,000) (204) (4,095,000) (204) ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period – – – – – – ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- Total share capital 287,634,480 14,381 276,169,480 13,808 272,494,480 13,625 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== * Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company. During the period 11,465,000 ordinary shares (year ended 31 August 2019: 9,620,000 shares and six months to 28 February 2019: 5,945,000 shares) were issued. The premium received in the period on the issue of new ordinary shares of £30,223,000 (year ended 31 August 2019: £13,892,000 and six month period to 28 February 2019: £4,475,000) was credited to the share premium account. There were no ordinary shares issued out of Treasury during the current period (year ended 31 August 2019 and six months to 28 February 2019: 4,095,000 shares issued with £9,821,000 credited to capital reserve and £65,000 credited to the share premium account). No ordinary shares were repurchased into Treasury during the period (year ended 31 August 2019 and six month period to 28 February 2019: nil). 12 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

The net asset value per ordinary share is based on net assets of £670,195,000 (31 August 2019: £698,668,000 and 28 February 2019: £686,146,000) and on 287,634,480 (31 August 2019: 276,169,480 and 28 February 2019: 272,494,480) ordinary shares, being the number of ordinary shares of 5 pence each held outside of Treasury at the period end. It is the Company’s policy that any shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at no less than net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect. Since 23 January 2019, there have been no shares held in Treasury. 13 TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company’s Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International (“FII”). Both companies are Fidelity group companies. Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 6. During the period, fees for portfolio management services of £3,133,000 (year ended 31 August 2019: £5,821,000 and six months ended 28 February 2019: £2,795,000) and fees for non-portfolio management services of £50,000 (year ended 31 August 2019: £100,000 and six months ended 28 February 2019: £50,000) were payable to FII. Non-portfolio management fees include company secretarial, fund accounting, taxation, promotional and corporate advisory services. At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £505,000 (31 August 2019: £505,000 and 28 February 2019: £441,000) and fees for non-portfolio management services of £17,000 (31 August 2019: £17,000 and 28 February 2019: £17,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £66,000 (year ended 31 August 2019: £192,000 and 28 February 2019: £79,000). At the Balance Sheet date, marketing services of £40,000 (31 August 2019: £nil and 28 February 2019: £9,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. As at 29 February 2020, the Board consisted of six Non-Executive Directors (as shown in the Directory in the Half-Yearly Report), all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board apart from Nicky McCabe who was employed by FIL Limited until 31 December 2017. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £41,000, the Audit Committee Chairman an annual fee of £31,750 and each other Director an annual fee of £27,000. As at the date of this report, the following members of the Board held ordinary shares in the Company: Andy Irvine 200,000 shares, Dean Buckley 50,000 shares, Nigel Foster 73,000 shares, Claire Boyle 7,466 shares, Nicky McCabe 31,970 shares and Alison McGregor 29,803 shares. The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Results Announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 29 February 2020 and 28 February 2019 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s Independent Auditor. The information for the year ended 31 August 2019 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement. A copy of the Half-Yearly Report will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM The Half-Yearly Report will also be available on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/specialvalues where up to date information on the Company, including daily NAV and share prices, factsheets and other information can also be found.





