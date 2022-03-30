2 mins ago
Oil and Gas 360

Final week to register and join us in-person in Dallas. EnerCom is excited to bring the energy and investment communities together again at the Dallas Petroleum Club this April 6-7, 2022.

EnerCom announces preliminary list of participating companies at the EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2022- oil and gas 360

We have a robust line-up of companies.  Keynote presentations and panels include:

  • Nick Dell’Osso, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Energy Corporation
  • ESG Venture Panel moderated by Dan Genovese, EnerCom, Inc. featuring executives from:
    • Trido Solutions
    • ESG Dynamics
    • WeldFit
    • Water Lens
  • ESG and Capital Markets Panel moderated by Russell Clarkson, Managing Director, BDO and featuring:
    • Keila Hand, Head of ESG, Quantum Energy Partners
    • Ross Campbell, Director of Responsible Investing, Barrow Hanley
    • Hussein Adatia, Vice President, Research Analyst & Portfolio Manager, Westwood Group
  • ESG Disclosure Panel moderated by Tim Rezvan, CFA, EnerCom, Inc. and featuring:
    • Jennifer Wisinski, Partner, Haynes Boone
    • Megan McFarland, Partner and National Practice Leader, Oil & Gas, Moss Adams
    • Kim Pinyopusarerk, Sustainability and Communications Manager, Callon Petroleum
  • Diversity and Inclusion Panel moderated by Blanca Andrus, EnerCom, Inc. and featuring:
    • Ru Schaefferkoetter, President & CEO, Trido Solutions
    • Lindsay Grider, Head of Investor Relations, Tailwater Capital
    • Suzanne Ogle, President & CEO, Southern Gas Association
  • Path to Net Zero Panel Moderated by Jennifer Cogburn, JD, Head of Gas Americas, Carbon and Water Research Development with Bloomberg NEF and featuring:
    • William Foiles, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Project Canary
    • Andrew Lichter, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, Mobius Risk Group 
    • Joseph Mello, Vice President,Netherland Sewell and Associates, Inc.

Check out more of the 40+ presenting companies here: Presenting Companies – EnerCom Dallas

Secure your seat in Dallas now and avoid walk-up registration fees by registering at www.enercomdallas.com.

One-on-One Meetings requests are open to institutional investors, private equity investors, energy research analysts, broker/dealers, high net worth investors and sell-side analysts.

Conference Dates: April 6 and 7, 2022

Venue: Dallas Petroleum Club – 2200 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75201

 

