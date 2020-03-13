FirstEnergy Committed to Maintaining 24/7 Service to Customers Through Coronavirus Health Emergency

AKRON, Ohio, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is committed to keeping the lights on through the coronavirus emergency.

Effective immediately, the company's ten electric utilities have taken action to maintain reliable service to customers by discontinuing power shutoffs for customers who are past due on their electric bills. This action will also help limit in-person interactions between company employees and the public. FirstEnergy will continue to monitor the coronavirus response situation and adjust the shutoff policy in the future as circumstances develop.

In addition, residential customers who are facing a hardship due to the lack of income during this time should contact the company as soon as they are aware that paying their bill might become difficult. Options include budget billing, a program that averages usage over 12 months to offer the same bill amount each month, as well as energy assistance programs or other payment arrangements based on customers' situations and state of residence.

Customers who are facing hardships should call customer service at their utility company at the following numbers:

o Ohio Edison 1-800-633-4766 o The Illuminating Company 1-800-589-3101 o Toledo Edison 1-800-447-3333 o Met-Ed 1-800-545-7741 o Penelec 1-800-545-7741 o Penn Power 1-800-720-3600 o West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021 o Jersey Central Power & Light 1-800-662-3115 o Mon Power 1-800-868-0022 o Potomac Edison 1-800-686-0011

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison , @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-committed-to-maintaining-247-service-to-customers-through-coronavirus-health-emergency-301023228.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.