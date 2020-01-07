January 7, 2020 - 11:12 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



FirstEnergy Foundation Donates $100,000 to Charitable Organizations Through "Gifts of the Season" Campaign AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation surprised deserving organizations across the company's service area with grants totaling $100,000 as part of its annual holiday "Gifts of the Season" campaign. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded nearly $400,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities. "We really enjoy surprising groups with these donations around the holidays, when the need for their services is so critical," said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement for FirstEnergy. "The recipients are chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees, and the grants are dedicated to improving the quality of life in the areas where our employees and customers live and work." This year, 14 nonprofits received grants of $5,000 or $10,000 through the program. Recipients included: Richland New Hope Industries in Mansfield, Ohio – equips individuals with disabilities with the skills they need to live and work in their communities.

– equips individuals with disabilities with the skills they need to live and work in their communities. Serving Area Military and Veterans SAM Center, in Massillon, Ohio – helps military members, families, veterans and widows lead better lives.

– helps military members, families, veterans and widows lead better lives. Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism in Rocky River, Ohio – provides direct financial assistance and other programs for military members, families and veterans.

– provides direct financial assistance and other programs for military members, families and veterans. Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, Ohio – dedicated to serving those with autism and their families.

– dedicated to serving those with autism and their families. Equality Toledo in Toledo, Ohio – works to eliminate discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

in – works to eliminate discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Disability Options Network in New Castle, Pa. – provides programs and options for those with disabilities who choose to live independently.

– provides programs and options for those with disabilities who choose to live independently. Horses of Hope in Mill Hall, Pa. – uses equine programs to promote the physical, cognitive, emotional and social well-being of those with special needs.

in – uses equine programs to promote the physical, cognitive, emotional and social well-being of those with special needs. Embracing Our Veterans in Erie, Pa. – fills the gaps in services for veterans and their families, working closely with the homeless veteran population.

– fills the gaps in services for veterans and their families, working closely with the homeless veteran population. Miracle League of Northampton County in Palmer, Pa. – provides all children the opportunity to learn to play baseball, regardless of their disability status.

of in – provides all children the opportunity to learn to play baseball, regardless of their disability status. Safe Berks in Reading, Pa. – provides a safe haven and ongoing support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

in – provides a safe haven and ongoing support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Community Hope of Parsippany, NJ – helps individuals and veterans and their families overcome mental illness, addiction, homelessness and poverty.

of – helps individuals and veterans and their families overcome mental illness, addiction, homelessness and poverty. Girls Inc. of Washington County in Hagerstown, MD – provides after school programming for girls aged 6 to 18 to improve the quality of their lives now and into the future.

in – provides after school programming for girls aged 6 to 18 to improve the quality of their lives now and into the future. Morgan County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Berkeley Springs, WV – working to build a monument to Vietnam Veterans in Morgan County, WV .

– working to build a monument to Vietnam Veterans in . Operation Welcome Home in Morgantown, WV – works with veterans and their families to overcome barriers to employment, providing the resources necessary to secure fulfilling employment in the civilian workplace. The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business. FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp. Editor's Note: Photos of the Gifts of the Season being presented to these organizations by FirstEnergy representatives are available for download on Flickr. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-donates-100-000-to-charitable-organizations-through-gifts-of-the-season-campaign-300982782.html SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.





