Forget Schlumberger, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) dividends are now yielding the most they have in over 30 years, at 11.5% and 8.1%, respectively. At first glance, this makes now seem like an attractive entry point for two of the most well-known oil and gas companies. However, both Schlumberger and ExxonMobil have more aggressive strategies relative to their peers in terms of spending and debt, and their rising dividend yields have been fueled by their stock prices falling in response to the collapse of oil prices.

In this matchup, despite its lower yield, ExxonMobil is the better dividend stock due to its superior balance sheet, diverse business portfolio, and the ability to operate in lower oil environments. However, Exxon, like other strong oil and gas companies, faces its share of challenges in a $20 oil environment. A better understanding of both Schlumberger's and Exxon's hardships could indicate that many of the industry's dividend yields are at risk.

