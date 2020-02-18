Former Edmonton Petroleum Club to Debut as New Private Club in City’s Downtown Business District

Newly named Edmonton City Club offering pre-opening memberships

to city's professionals for premier private club opening in coming year

EDMONTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Edmonton Petroleum Club, whose history dates back nearly 70 years, is offering pre-opening memberships for the new Edmonton City Club, a private club set to debut in 2020 in the city's downtown business district. The Edmonton Petroleum Club sold its building in 2018 and has been a club without a physical home since that time.

The concept for the new Edmonton City Club includes a modernized take on a private club with a downtown location to be easily accessible for members. The new club will provide a place for its members to meet, dine and socialize with peers, family and friends. It will offer first-in-class facilities, including a business centre and meeting space, exciting culinary experiences, networking activities, and social events delivered by a professional team skilled in providing personal service.

"We are excited to start the new year with a membership drive for the new Edmonton City Club. Our Board and members have been dedicated to developing a new private club since we sold the Edmonton Petroleum Club building. This new club is being designed with a dedicated emphasis on the business and lifestyle needs of today's modern working professional, while respecting the traditions of the past with many longstanding members staying involved," said Jane McDade, the incoming President of Edmonton City Club and a senior leader at a global consulting firm with offices in the city.

McDade has been associated with the club for a number of years and is working with the Board to spearhead the transition to the city club concept. "We know the business environment has changed for our city, and we are meeting the needs of this new reality by creating a club that caters to the new professional and how they work and interact in our city. The initial reaction to our club concept has been overwhelmingly positive. We're looking forward to this membership drive to further assess the engagement and interest of Edmontonians."

The club's new location is being finalized currently as the Board has identified options within the downtown City Centre area. Several of those options are conveniently situated within close proximity to the Pedway system providing a convenient and easy way to arrive and depart from the Club.

With selection of the club's location in its final stages, McDade says it's the perfect time to get Edmontonians signed up and have them take advantage of a special no-risk introductory membership drive with entrance fees reduced by 50 percent. Edmonton City Club is offering Full, Intermediate, Senior and Non-Resident memberships. Specific pricing is also being made available to past members of the Edmonton Petroleum Club. Each club membership includes the primary member as well as the member's spouse or partner.

To qualify for the special introductory pricing being provided at this time, the Club is asking for a completed application accompanied by the entrance fee to be received by April 30, 2020. Details about the membership options are available at www.edmontoncityclub.com or you can contact Teresa Stange, the club's Membership Director, at [email protected] for more information.

About Edmonton City Club

With a debut set for 2020, the new Edmonton City Club will assume its leadership position as the destination of choice for dining, meeting, networking and socializing with peers, family and friends. The private club will feature first-in-class facilities, a prime location in the vibrant heart of the city's downtown business district, a robust events calendar and personalized service by a professional staff. Learn more at www.edmontoncityclub.com.

