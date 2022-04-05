Four reasons responsibly sourced gas reverses headwinds for upstream operators and helps drive a sustainable future

Oil and Gas 360

Publisher’s Note: William Foiles, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Project Canary will be participating on the Path to Net Zero Panel – 3pm – 4pm CT on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at EnerCom Dallas – The Energy Investment & ESG Conference (www.enercomdallas.com).

Headwinds tied to sustainability concerns and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting are challenging the upstream gas business model and market. Investors and lenders are looking beyond primary financial data to make informed investments and evaluate risks and returns. What’s more, pressure from downstream customers, policymakers, and employees for environmentally sustainable energy means upstream gas businesses must adopt best practices and push the needle forward even more as the economy moves toward decarbonization.

Project Canary has created a guide to help operators quantify the risks, take action against the headwinds and build a competitive advantage by creating confidence in natural gas as a sustainable, decarbonization-compatible energy solution.

The guide explores the benefits operators can harness by rigorously tracking methane emissions data, being transparent with the data, and adopting best practices to eliminate emissions. Click this link to review and download the Project Canary Upstream Guide.

EnerCom Dallas provides energy industry professionals a venue to learn about important topics affecting the global energy industry. The Dallas conference provides a unique forum for attendees and presenting companies to interact. In 2021, EnerCom launched its Environmental, Social and Governance Summit as a part of the EnerCom Dallas event. Growing public expectations around Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has increased the emphasis by investors on making investments in companies that are actively addressing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns, more focused on sustainability, and pursuing good corporate citizenship. In Dallas, we help shape the conversation of ESG in the natural resources space.