FPSO Brazil Congress Returns to Rio de Janeiro – Bigger and Better

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following 2 successful events since 2018, the FPSO Brasil Congress, taking place on 25 – 27 May 2020 is returning to Rio de Janerio. It will continue to be the largest FPSO-dedicated platform for the robust Brazilian market.

Organized by the FPSO Network, the Congress will welcome the region's oil companies, FPSO contractors, investors and solution providers at the Windsor Convention & Expo Centre. The community explored practical solutions to deliver cost-effective FPSO projects while working within the confines of the Brazilian regulatory framework, and engaged in interactive discussions and networking activities like never before.

With increased investments and strategies in place to monetize Brazil's deepwater fields, the total production of Brazil Oil is set to grow at an average rate of 5% per year between 2020 and 2023 – bringing light to even more FPSOs projected to be ordered by both local and International oil operators.

"The 2020 Congress will focus on Accelerating FPSO Growth in the Brazilian Seas, focusing on 3 key areas; maximizing local capacity and capability, enhancing project execution and development strategies and adopting operational excellence in active FPSO projects in the country," said Jamie Tan, Director of the FPSO Network.

The potential of the FPSO Brazilian market is made evident by the presence of key industry players, including Agencia Nacional do Petroleo, Petrobras, Dommo Energia SA, Equinor Brasil, Shell Brasil Petroleo, SBM Offshore Brasil, MODEC, Petrogal Brasil, Teekay Offshore, Yinson, Ocyan and many more.

They will discuss various issues affecting the Brazilian FPSO industry including local content regulations, new contracting models, FPSO automation systems, project legal compliance, engaging mobile connectivity for increased accessibility, asset integrity, LATAM oil discoveries and more.

We look forward to another exciting Congress in 2020.

