FTS International, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after the market closes. FTS International will hold a conference call that will also be webcast on its website on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results. Presenting the Company’s results will be Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, who will then be joined by Buddy Petersen, Chief Operating Officer and Lance Turner, Chief Financial Officer, for Q&A.

Please see below for instructions on how to access the conference call and webcast. If you intend to ask a question in the Q&A portion of the call, please join by phone.

By Phone: Dial (212) 231-2919 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through March 5 by dialing (402) 977-9140 and using the conference ID 21952053#. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events page of FTS International’s website at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events. Please join the webcast at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About FTS International, Inc.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest independent hydraulic fracturing service companies and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America. With an operating footprint consisting of five of the most active major unconventional basins in the United States, the Company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. To learn more, visit www.FTSI.com.

For more information about FTS International, Inc. or this event, please contact FTSI Investor Relations at [email protected].

