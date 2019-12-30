Fuel prices rise for first time in two months

Houston Chronicle

Fuel prices rose last week for the first time in several weeks, but that doesn’t mean gasoline costs are back on the rise for long.

The cost of a gallon of regular unleaded jumped nearly 4 cents up to $2.19, while the national average rose almost 2 cents to $2.57, according to GasBuddy, which tracks fuel pricing nationwide.

“The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.