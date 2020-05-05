Gas pipeline explodes in Fleming County

WKYT

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday near the Hillsboro community, off Highway 1013.

EMA officials say the explosion was in a wooded area and no homes were nearby. No one was hurt.

Enbridge identified the explosion at line 10 of their Texas Eastern Natural Gas system.

We’re told the gas has been shut off to the pipeline while crews monitor hot spots in the burned area.

Art Huggins lives less than a mile from the blast where he and his wife had a front row seat. He described the sound as fighter jets taking off from his front yard. He says it’s a good thing it happened in the wooded area and not any closer.

“If it had to happen, it couldn’t have happened in a better place,” said Huggins. “There is places this line travels where there is occupancy pretty close — not tremendous amounts. But it runs through areas where there are a lot of people. Right here, that’s as good of a spot as it can happen.”

Gas line professionals arrived on scene Monday evening to begin looking over the explosion site. A cause remains unknown

