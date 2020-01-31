Gazoduq Project – Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - On January 22, 2020, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) decided an impact assessment is required for the proposed Gazoduq Project, a natural gas pipeline approximately 780 kilometres long, located between northeastern Ontario and Saguenay, Quebec.

As part of the planning phase of the impact assessment, the Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups and Nations to review and provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines (Guidelines) and the draft Public Participation Plan.

The draft Guidelines outline the project-specific factors that will be considered in the assessment and provide direction to the proponent, Gazoduq Inc., on the information and studies required in its Impact Statement. The draft Public Participation Plan explains how the public will be engaged throughout the review process. The Plan provides details on how and when public participation opportunities will take place for each phase of the impact assessment.

Community meetings will be held during this consultation period.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80264). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until March 10, 2020.

For more information on the project, the review process and alternative means of submitting comments, visit canada.ca/iaac.

As next steps, the Agency will consider all input received and finalize the Public Participation Plan and the Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines. Both documents will be posted to the Agency's Registry website. The Agency will also post the Notice of Commencement for the project and start the impact statement phase. This project will benefit from several other opportunities for the public and Indigenous groups and Nations to participate throughout the impact assessment process.

Under the Impact Assessment Act, the assessment of designated projects that include physical activities regulated under the Canadian Energy Regulator Act, such as the construction of an interprovincial natural gas pipeline, must proceed by way of integrated impact assessment by review panel. The Agency will work in collaboration with the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) throughout the integrated assessment process.

