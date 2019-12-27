General Dynamics NASSCO delivers lead ship of Matson Kanaloa Class

NASSCO

SAN DIEGO – General Dynamics NASSCO delivered Lurline, the lead ship of the two-vessel Kanaloa Class, built for Honolulu-based shipping and logistics company, Matson. Lurline is the largest combination containership/roll-on, roll-off (“ConRo”) vessel constructed in the United States.

The 870-foot-long, 3,500 TEU Lurline provides the capability to transport containers, automobiles, trailers and rolling stock. NASSCO partnered with DSEC Co., Ltd., to provide a state-of-the-art ship design and material package that incorporates liquefied natural gas-capable main and auxiliary engines, compliant with Tier III emission requirements.

“We are proud to deliver the lead ship of the Kanaloa Class,” said Dave Carver, president of General Dynamics NASSCO. “It is an honor for our design and production teams to work on the latest Jones Act vessels that will support our customers and the communities they serve.”

The Lurline will join the Jones Act fleet, requiring ships to be built in a U.S. shipyard and crewed by U.S. citizens and permanent residents, further protecting hundreds of thousands of jobs in the domestic American maritime industry.

The second Kanaloa Class vessel for Matson is currently under construction at NASSCO’s San Diego shipyard with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2020.

