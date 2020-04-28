Geodrill Announces Changes to the 2019 Annual & Special Meeting

TORONTO, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Geodrill Limited ("Geodrill" or the "Company") (TSX: GEO), a leading West African based drilling company, changed the location of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to the Company's office at Ragnall House, 18 Peel Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 4LZ on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (BST). An amended Notice of Meeting is available at www.sedar.com or the Company's website.

In response to the current COVID-19 environment, the Company will only conduct the formal legal business at the Meeting and provide access via a teleconference. The Company requests that shareholders vote in advance by voting on-line as noted on their proxy form, or sending in their proxy forms as outlined in the Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2020, which was previously mailed to shareholders.

You can join the Meeting by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1310442&tp_key=2f3d966643

About Geodrill Limited

Geodrill is a leading exploration drilling company in Africa, with a fleet of 67 mineral drilling rigs. The Company has operations in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, and Zambia. Operating the largest modern fleet of multi-purpose rigs on the African continent, Geodrill provides Reverse Circulation, Diamond Core, Deep Directional Drilling, Air-Core, Grade Control, Geo-Tech and Water Borehole drilling services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies. www.geodrill-gh.com

