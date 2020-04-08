Georgia electric providers urge public to maintain proper social distance from utility workers

ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help maintain safe and reliable service during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's electric providers, including Dalton Utilities, Georgia's EMCs, Georgia Power and MEAG Power, urge the public to keep their distance from utility crews working in their communities. Whether it's critical infrastructure work or emergency repairs due to damage from storms, trees or vehicles, crews are working hard every day to keep the lights on while maintaining safety standards and following guidelines of medical professionals when working in the field. Residents can help by not approaching crews and keeping a safe social distance of six feet or more.

Additionally, worksites often contain potential dangers and approaching our crews can lead to dangerous distractions for workers or accidents for citizens. Utility workers provide an essential service during this crisis and are critical to keeping the lights on. By giving utility crews space of 6 feet or more, residents can help ensure the health and safety of all involved.

Ways you can help keep workers safe while they work in the field:

If you see utility crews, please stay back a minimum of six feet – much more if they are working.

Please, no cookies or treats for workers during this time. Give a wave or thumbs up to workers you see. They'll understand your gratitude as they work to keep the lights on.

Don't touch utility trucks or equipment. Electric providers are operating under modified conditions to keep workers safe, which includes additional cleaning and sanitation of tools and equipment.

Post your appreciation for lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankALineman. April is lineworker appreciation month.

Responding to COVID-19 and supporting Georgians with safe, reliable energy requires a whole-state approach. These workers are focused on ensuring that families, businesses, healthcare facilities and more continue to have the service they need throughout this public health emergency.

About Dalton Utilities

Dalton Utilities, in operation as a public utility since 1889, provides potable water, electrical, natural gas and wastewater treatment services to the City of Dalton and portions of Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Catoosa, and Floyd counties. Dalton Utilities is one of the four major electrical providers in the state of Georgia and is co-owner of major generation and transmission facilities. Additionally, Dalton Utilities is one of the largest municipal providers of natural gas/transportation gas services and one of the largest operators of water/wastewater systems in the state of Georgia. Beginning in 1999, Dalton Utilities branched into telecommunications with broadband services to large industrial/commercial customers. With the 2003 launch of its OptiLink family of services, and installation of a true fiber to the user system offering high-speed data/internet, the company now provides broadband, TV/entertainment, telephone, and Internet services to area residents and businesses. Dalton Utilities serves approximately 50,000 customers and employs over 300 area residents.

About Georgia EMC

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state's 41 EMCs, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia's customer-owned EMCs provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia's population, across 73 percent of the state's land area. To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com [georgiaemc.com] and follow us on Facebook [facebook.com] and Twitter [twitter.com].

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

About MEAG Power

The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) is a nonprofit, statewide generation and transmission organization. Created by the Georgia General Assembly in 1975, MEAG Power provides reliable, competitive wholesale electricity to its 49 Participant communities who own their local distribution systems. Recognized as one of the leading joint action agencies in the country, MEAG Power is among the top public power companies nationwide in terms of annual net generation, megawatt-hour sales and electric revenue. MEAG Power's diverse, clean energy portfolio delivered 67% emissions-free energy in 2019. For more information about MEAG Power, visit www.meagpower.org.

