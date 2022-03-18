19 seconds ago
Germany could replace half its imported Russian gas this year – industry group
60 mins ago
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 decline
1 hour ago
U.S. rig count had no change this week, remains at 663
2 hours ago
Buffett dives deeper into Occidental with share purchases
3 hours ago
Oil prices headed for weekly loss, but stay well above $100/bbl
22 hours ago
Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand sees a path to $200 oil by end of the year

Germany could replace half its imported Russian gas this year – industry group

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News   by

Reuters

Germany could replace around half of its natural gas imports from Russia this year in the event of a delivery stoppage, utility industry association BDEW said on Friday

Germany could replace half its imported Russian gas this year - industry group-m oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The group that represents 1,900 operators in gas, power and water supply said that according to its sources, Russia’s share of Germany’s gas supply in Jan-March, which is not officially published, stood at 40%.

Estimates from analysts and utilities last December had pegged the share at over 50%.

“As of today, around 50% of Russian natural gas can be replaced or substituted in the short term. This corresponds to about 20% of the annual gas requirement in Germany,” said BDEW managing director Kerstin Andreae.

She did not say how the Russian gas could be replaced, but Germany has access to electricity derived from coal, nuclear energy, wind and solar sources. Some manufacturing cannot easily switch from gas, however.

Aware that any import ban, prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would have significant consequences for the German economy, the industry sought to lessen its current dependence on fossil raw materials from Russia, she added.

A target to fill Germany’s underground gas storage capacity of 24 billion cubic metres to the brim by the beginning of next winter would also become questionable, BDEW said.

Domestic gas use amounted to 100 billion bcm last year, down 6.4% from 2020. ..

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.