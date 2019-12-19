Global $2.5Bn Portable Generator Market Outlook and Forecast, 2019-2024 - Leading Players are Honda, Briggs & Stratton, Atlas Copco, Generac, and Yamaha

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Gas), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5-10 kW, 10-20 kW), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable generator market size is estimated to be USD 2 billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply and business continuity during natural calamities are the driving factors for the growth of the portable generator industry.



Developing nations are increasing the investments for infrastructure developments for an economic boost. The industrial and manufacturing sectors require a continuous and reliable power supply, and the growth of these sectors is expected to shape the future dynamics. Thus, the growing need for an uninterrupted power supply is expected to drive the portable generator market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of energy storage technologies and the rising demand for fuel cell generators can act as restraints for the market development.

The portable generator market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players include the Honda (Japan), Briggs & Stratton (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Generac (US), and Yamaha (Japan).

The prime/continuous segment is projected to dominate the portable generator market during the forecast period



Prime/continuous portable generators are expected to constitute the highest growing market, accounting for the maximum share. Increasing investments and developments in the construction sector require an uninterrupted power supply for operations.



The residential segment is projected to dominate the portable generator market during the forecast period



Portable generators are used in residences for running a range of appliances, such as lights, refrigerators, sump pumps, heaters, TVs, water purifiers, and air-conditioners in emergencies. The number of blackouts in countries such as the US and Mexico is very high. For instance, in September 2017, 1.5 million people were affected in Puerto Rico due to electricity loss caused by Hurricane Maria. There is a need for continuous power supply in emergencies, which is expected to boost the demand for portable generators in the residential segment.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024



The Asia Pacific region is currently the largest market for portable generators, followed by North America and the Middle East & Africa. China accounted for the maximum share in Asia Pacific in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



The increase in demand for portable generators in Asia Pacific is due to the tremendous need for uninterrupted and reliable power supply. The growing investments for infrastructure development are likely to contribute to the growth of the portable generator market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Introduction



5 Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Introduction

5.1.2. Drivers

5.1.3. Restraints

5.1.4. Opportunities

5.1.5. Challenges



6 Portable Generator Market, By End-User (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-F)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Residential

6.3. Commercial

6.4. Industrial



7 Portable Generator Market, By Power Rating (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-F)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Less Than 5 kW

7.3. 5 kW-10 kW

7.4. 10 kW-20 kW



8 Portable Generator Market, By Fuel (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-F)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Gasoline (Petrol)

8.3. Diesel

8.4. Natural Gas

8.5. Other (Propane, Lpg, and Biodiesel)



9 Portable Generator Market, Application (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-F)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Emergency

9.3. Prime/Continuous



10 Portable Generator Market, By Region (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-F)

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.3. Asia Pacific

10.4. South America

10.5. Europe

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competitive Scenario

11.4. Competitive Leadership Mapping



12 Company Profiles

12.1. Briggs & Straton

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Products Offered

12.1.3. Recent Developments

12.2. Honda

12.3. Kohler

12.4. Yamaha

12.5. Kubota

12.6. Champion

12.7. Siemens

12.8. Caterpillar

12.9. Atlas Copco

12.10. Cummins

12.11. Eaton

12.12. Honeywell

12.13. Wacker Neuson

12.14. Generac

12.15. Inmesol

12.16. Himoinsa

12.17. Pulsar Products

12.18. Duromax

12.19. Wen Products

12.20. Loncin



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9ik1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900