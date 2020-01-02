Global Air Preparation Units Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Air Preparation Units - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Air Preparation Units market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.1%.
Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.2 Billion by the year 2025, Oil & Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$52.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$40.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Oil & Gas will reach a market size of US$94.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$385.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
-
Emerson Electric Company
-
Festo AG & Co. KG
-
IMI Precision Engineering
-
Ingersoll-Rand PLC
-
Parker Hannifin Corporation
-
SMC Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Air Preparation Units Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Air Preparation Units Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Air Preparation Units Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
