Global Biofuels Market Insights, 2018-2019 & 2020-2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents a general overview of biofuel types, manufacturing methods, feedstock options, typical plant costs, and operating margins, followed by an analysis of major geographical markets: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East.
Each regional evaluation includes estimates of market size for sales of ethanol, biodiesel, and other fuel types, and a forecast for growth to 2024. Projections are expressed in constant (2019) U.S. dollars. The report concludes with a discussion of industry structure and brief company profiles of the various players in the area.
The report includes:
-
An overview of the global markets for liquid biofuels within the industry
-
Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
-
A look at the regulatory framework regarding the use of biofuels, incentives for fuel production, and the number and capacity of manufacturing plants
-
Analysis of significant patent data and their allotments in each category underlying discoveries in the biofuels market
-
Information on the market opportunities and market outlook for major listed companies and strategies that may lead to a better understanding of the market from a practical perspective
-
Market share analysis of key market participants and assessment of their competitive landscape
-
Profile description of market-leading corporations, including Acciona Energy, Beta Renewables, Cargill, Evonik Industries, GreenShift Corp., Novozymes, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Virent Energy Systems
Currently, the most common biofuels are liquid fuels used primarily in transportation applications. In this report, the term biofuels will be used in this context. The greatest market growth will take place in a few EU member states, Asia-Pacific and South America. The Africa and Middle East regions will remain relatively under-developed due to a lack of investment.
There are a number of reasons for the projected relatively gradual increase in biofuels consumption in most major markets. Biofuels consumption is to a large extent policy-driven, i.e., the result of various government mandates and incentives. A number of government policy objectives provide the motivation for these mandates and incentives, including increasing energy security and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Most major biofuel consuming nations already have a policy framework for biofuels in place, so new regulations are unlikely to lead to major increases in biofuels consumption in the near to mid-term.
The next most important market driver for biofuels is the price of oil. The price of benchmark Brent crude oil, which at times has been as high as $145 per barrel, was slightly over $71 in 2018 and is expected to decline still further in the next few years. Feedstock costs are another major influence on the market for biofuels. Feedstocks prices can swing wildly from high to low, disrupting farmers' planting plans, the cost of manufacturing biofuels, and the profitability of ethanol and biodiesel. For example, U.S. corn production has been at record high levels in recent years, which has kept corn prices generally stable in the $3.40 and $4.00 per bushel range and increased the profitability of U.S. ethanol production. U.S. corn prices increased somewhat in 2019, but it is difficult to draw any conclusions about a long-term trend that might put a damper on ethanol production.
A more serious consequence of increased biofuel demand is the impact on world food and feed prices. The global rise in population, and a greater percentage of food crops used to manufacture biofuels, has been criticized for diverting food away from the human food chain, leading to food shortages and price rises. Land and water use are other challenges. The desire to diversity away from biofuel feedstocks that compete with other human needs, of course, has been the driver behind the development of so-called advanced biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol and algal biodiesel. However, the technological obstacles to commercializing these advanced biofuels have proven greater than some proponents once envisioned.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
-
Study Goals and Objectives
-
Reasons for Doing this Study
-
Scope of Report
-
Information Sources
-
Methodology
-
Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
-
Conversion Routes for Biofuels Production
-
Biofuel Evolution
-
First-Generation Biofuels
-
Second-Generation Biofuels
-
Third-Generation Biofuels
-
Fourth-Generation Biofuels
-
Feedstocks Yield
-
Net Energy Yield
-
Cost of Production
Chapter 4 Ethanol
-
Corn Ethanol
-
Corn Ethanol Manufacturing
-
Cellulosic Ethanol
-
Ethanol Blending
-
Coproducts of Ethanol Production
-
Ethanol Plant Costs
Chapter 5 Biodiesel
-
Biodiesel Manufacturing
-
Transesterification
-
Post-Reaction Processes
-
Biodiesel Blending
-
Coproducts of Biodiesel Manufacturing
-
Biodiesel Plant Costs
Chapter 6 Other Biofuels
-
Straight Vegetable Oil/Pure Vegetable Oil
-
Wood Diesel
-
Biobutanol
-
Biobutanol Manufacturing
-
Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil
-
Hydrothermal Upgrading Diesel
-
Fischer-Tropsch Biofuels
-
Fischer-Tropsch Manufacturing
-
Algal Fuel (Oilgae)
-
Biomethanol
-
Dimethylfuran
-
Bio-DME
-
Green Gasoline
-
Designer Hydrocarbons
Chapter 7 North American Biofuel Market
-
Biofuel Production
-
Ethanol
-
Biodiesel
-
Advanced Biofuels
-
United States
-
Legal Framework
-
Ethanol
-
Biodiesel
-
Advanced Biofuels
-
Canada
-
Legal Framework
-
Ethanol
-
Biodiesel
-
Advanced Biofuels
-
Mexico
-
Legal Framework
-
Ethanol
-
Biodiesel
-
Advanced Biofuels
-
North American Biofuel Market Projections
-
Overall Market
-
Market by Country
Chapter 8 European Biofuel Market
Chapter 9 South American Biofuel Market
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Biofuel Market
Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Biofuel Market
Chapter 12 Industry Structure
-
Company Profiles
-
Abdiesel
-
Acciona Energy
-
Algae Floating Systems Inc.
-
Algaewheel
-
Algenol Biofuels
-
Alensys (Alternative Energiesysteme) Ag
-
Anchor Ethanol Ltd.
-
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
-
Argent Energy Ltd.
-
Beta Renewables
-
Biodico
-
Biodiesel International Ag (Bdi)
-
Bioenergy International
-
Biopetrol Industries Ag
-
Bluefire Renewables
-
Caramuru Group
-
Cargill Inc.
-
Cavitation Technologies Inc.
-
Cellana
-
Cerradinho
-
Chemrec Ab
-
China Clean Energy Inc.
-
China Resources Alcohol Corp.
-
Choren Industries
-
Codexis Inc.
-
Cosan Group
-
Dedini S.A. Industrias De Base
-
Desmet Ballestra
-
Diversified Energy Corp.
-
Dyadic International
-
Enerkem
-
Estener
-
Evonik Industries
-
Fagen Inc.
-
Flottweg
-
GEA Group
-
Granbio
-
Grace Davison
-
Green Fuel Extramadura
-
Greenenergy International Ltd.
-
Greenline Futura
-
Greenshift Corp.
-
Haldor Topsoe
-
Henan Tianguan Fuel Ethanol Co.
-
Hielscher Ultrasonics Gmbh
-
Inbicon
-
Ineos Enterprises Ltd.
-
Isolux Corsan
-
Inventure Renewables Inc.
-
Iogen Corp.
-
JFE Holdings
-
Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co.
-
Katzen International Inc.
-
Mascoma Corp.
-
Neste Oil Oyj
-
Novozymes
-
One Water Inc.
-
Permolex International
-
Poet Biorefining
-
Praj Industries Ltd.
-
Preem Ab
-
Primafuel
-
Qteros
-
Raizen
-
Sekab
-
Shaval Biodiesel
-
SNC Lavalin
-
Synthetic Genomics
-
Velocys Inc.
-
Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie Ag
-
Virent Energy Systems
-
Vogelbusch Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta5pu8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005489/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020