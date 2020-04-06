Global Biofuels Market Insights, 2018-2019 & 2020-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Biofuels: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents a general overview of biofuel types, manufacturing methods, feedstock options, typical plant costs, and operating margins, followed by an analysis of major geographical markets: North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa and the Middle East.

Each regional evaluation includes estimates of market size for sales of ethanol, biodiesel, and other fuel types, and a forecast for growth to 2024. Projections are expressed in constant (2019) U.S. dollars. The report concludes with a discussion of industry structure and brief company profiles of the various players in the area.

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets for liquid biofuels within the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

A look at the regulatory framework regarding the use of biofuels, incentives for fuel production, and the number and capacity of manufacturing plants

Analysis of significant patent data and their allotments in each category underlying discoveries in the biofuels market

Information on the market opportunities and market outlook for major listed companies and strategies that may lead to a better understanding of the market from a practical perspective

Market share analysis of key market participants and assessment of their competitive landscape

Profile description of market-leading corporations, including Acciona Energy, Beta Renewables, Cargill, Evonik Industries, GreenShift Corp., Novozymes, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Virent Energy Systems

Currently, the most common biofuels are liquid fuels used primarily in transportation applications. In this report, the term biofuels will be used in this context. The greatest market growth will take place in a few EU member states, Asia-Pacific and South America. The Africa and Middle East regions will remain relatively under-developed due to a lack of investment.

There are a number of reasons for the projected relatively gradual increase in biofuels consumption in most major markets. Biofuels consumption is to a large extent policy-driven, i.e., the result of various government mandates and incentives. A number of government policy objectives provide the motivation for these mandates and incentives, including increasing energy security and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Most major biofuel consuming nations already have a policy framework for biofuels in place, so new regulations are unlikely to lead to major increases in biofuels consumption in the near to mid-term.

The next most important market driver for biofuels is the price of oil. The price of benchmark Brent crude oil, which at times has been as high as $145 per barrel, was slightly over $71 in 2018 and is expected to decline still further in the next few years. Feedstock costs are another major influence on the market for biofuels. Feedstocks prices can swing wildly from high to low, disrupting farmers' planting plans, the cost of manufacturing biofuels, and the profitability of ethanol and biodiesel. For example, U.S. corn production has been at record high levels in recent years, which has kept corn prices generally stable in the $3.40 and $4.00 per bushel range and increased the profitability of U.S. ethanol production. U.S. corn prices increased somewhat in 2019, but it is difficult to draw any conclusions about a long-term trend that might put a damper on ethanol production.

A more serious consequence of increased biofuel demand is the impact on world food and feed prices. The global rise in population, and a greater percentage of food crops used to manufacture biofuels, has been criticized for diverting food away from the human food chain, leading to food shortages and price rises. Land and water use are other challenges. The desire to diversity away from biofuel feedstocks that compete with other human needs, of course, has been the driver behind the development of so-called advanced biofuels such as cellulosic ethanol and algal biodiesel. However, the technological obstacles to commercializing these advanced biofuels have proven greater than some proponents once envisioned.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Conversion Routes for Biofuels Production

Biofuel Evolution

First-Generation Biofuels

Second-Generation Biofuels

Third-Generation Biofuels

Fourth-Generation Biofuels

Feedstocks Yield

Net Energy Yield

Cost of Production

Chapter 4 Ethanol

Corn Ethanol

Corn Ethanol Manufacturing

Cellulosic Ethanol

Ethanol Blending

Coproducts of Ethanol Production

Ethanol Plant Costs

Chapter 5 Biodiesel

Biodiesel Manufacturing

Transesterification

Post-Reaction Processes

Biodiesel Blending

Coproducts of Biodiesel Manufacturing

Biodiesel Plant Costs

Chapter 6 Other Biofuels

Straight Vegetable Oil/Pure Vegetable Oil

Wood Diesel

Biobutanol

Biobutanol Manufacturing

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

Hydrothermal Upgrading Diesel

Fischer-Tropsch Biofuels

Fischer-Tropsch Manufacturing

Algal Fuel (Oilgae)

Biomethanol

Dimethylfuran

Bio-DME

Green Gasoline

Designer Hydrocarbons

Chapter 7 North American Biofuel Market

Biofuel Production

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Advanced Biofuels

United States

Legal Framework

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Advanced Biofuels

Canada

Legal Framework

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Advanced Biofuels

Mexico

Legal Framework

Ethanol

Biodiesel

Advanced Biofuels

North American Biofuel Market Projections

Overall Market

Market by Country

Chapter 8 European Biofuel Market

Chapter 9 South American Biofuel Market

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Biofuel Market

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Biofuel Market

Chapter 12 Industry Structure

Company Profiles

Abdiesel

Acciona Energy

Algae Floating Systems Inc.

Algaewheel

Algenol Biofuels

Alensys (Alternative Energiesysteme) Ag

Anchor Ethanol Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Argent Energy Ltd.

Beta Renewables

Biodico

Biodiesel International Ag (Bdi)

Bioenergy International

Biopetrol Industries Ag

Bluefire Renewables

Caramuru Group

Cargill Inc.

Cavitation Technologies Inc.

Cellana

Cerradinho

Chemrec Ab

China Clean Energy Inc.

China Resources Alcohol Corp.

Choren Industries

Codexis Inc.

Cosan Group

Dedini S.A. Industrias De Base

Desmet Ballestra

Diversified Energy Corp.

Dyadic International

Enerkem

Estener

Evonik Industries

Fagen Inc.

Flottweg

GEA Group

Granbio

Grace Davison

Green Fuel Extramadura

Greenenergy International Ltd.

Greenline Futura

Greenshift Corp.

Haldor Topsoe

Henan Tianguan Fuel Ethanol Co.

Hielscher Ultrasonics Gmbh

Inbicon

Ineos Enterprises Ltd.

Isolux Corsan

Inventure Renewables Inc.

Iogen Corp.

JFE Holdings

Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co.

Katzen International Inc.

Mascoma Corp.

Neste Oil Oyj

Novozymes

One Water Inc.

Permolex International

Poet Biorefining

Praj Industries Ltd.

Preem Ab

Primafuel

Qteros

Raizen

Sekab

Shaval Biodiesel

SNC Lavalin

Synthetic Genomics

Velocys Inc.

Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie Ag

Virent Energy Systems

Vogelbusch Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta5pu8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005489/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020