December 30, 2019 - 9:34 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Butterfly Valve Market Analysis & Outlook Report, 2019-2024 - Recent Trends, Key Market Drivers & Challenges, SWOT Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and More Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global butterfly valve market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global butterfly valve market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Growing industrialization, along with the rising trend of automation in the oil and gas industry, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Butterfly valves are extensively used in the extraction of crude oil and gas from refineries, oil terminals and depots. They are also utilized to enhance the operational efficiency of the industrial production process.



Furthermore, increasing investments for power generation in developing nations are also expected to catalyze the market growth. The development of smart cities, which have high energy utilization, has also accelerated the adoption rate of the product.



Additionally, there is a growing demand for stainless steel variants which can withstand high pressure and are maintenance-free. They are compact in size, lightweight and have low operational costs, owing to which they are widely used in paper and pulp production, fuel handling, air conditioning and refrigeration systems.



Other factors, including the production of butterfly valves using 3D printing technology and the incorporation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for performance enhancements, are projected to drive the market growth further.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfa Laval Corporate, Curtiss-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Weir Group, AVK Group, Crane Company, Schlumberger, Velan, KSB, Honeywell, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report How has the global butterfly valve market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global butterfly valve industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global butterfly valve industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global butterfly valve industry?

What is the structure of the global butterfly valve industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global butterfly valve industry? Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Butterfly Valve Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Design

5.6 Market Breakup by Function

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1 Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Metal Lined Butterfly Valve

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Material Type

10.1 Stainless Steel

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Cast Iron

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Aluminium

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Design

11.1 Centric Butterfly Valve

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by Function

12.1 On/Off Valve

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Control Valve

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

13.1 Oil and Gas Industry

13.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Water and Wastewater Industry

13.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Power Generation Industry

13.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Chemical Industry

13.4.1 Market Trends

13.4.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Others

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Forecast



14 Market Breakup by Region

14.1 Asia Pacific

14.1.1 Market Trends

14.1.2 Market Forecast

14.2 Europe

14.2.1 Market Trends

14.2.2 Market Forecast

14.3 North America

14.3.1 Market Trends

14.3.2 Market Forecast

14.4 Middle East and Africa

14.4.1 Market Trends

14.4.2 Market Forecast

14.5 Latin America

14.5.1 Market Trends

14.5.2 Market Forecast



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alfa Laval Corporate

15.3.2 Curtiss-Wright

15.3.3 Flowserve

15.3.4 Emerson Electric

15.3.5 Pentair

15.3.6 Weir Group

15.3.7 AVK Group

15.3.8 Crane Company

15.3.9 Schlumberger

15.3.10 Velan

15.3.11 KSB

15.3.12 Honeywell



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sslmh8 Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (December 30, 2019 - 9:34 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia