Global Demulsifier Industry (2020 to 2025) - Increase in Aging Oil Reservoirs Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water-Soluble), Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-Based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demulsifier market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025.



Demulsifiers are specialty chemicals designed for breaking emulsions. They are commonly used in the processing of crude oil, where water and salt are removed from crude oil before refining, to prevent corrosion. The Middle East is the largest market, followed by North America and Europe. An increase in crude oil production after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the market. Stringent environmental regulations and geopolitical issues in the Middle East region are the factors restraining the market. The discovery of new oilfields, an increase in aging oil reservoirs, and the increasing demand for green demulsifiers are expected to provide high growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Oil soluble is expected to be the larger type of demulsifier.

Oil soluble is projected to be the larger segment of the global demulsifier market. The most effective type of demulsifier for separating water-in-oil emulsion is the oil-soluble demulsifier as oil is the continuous phase, and water is the dispersed phase. Therefore, the surfactants will be absorbed directly into the continuous phase without any resistance at the optimum temperature. The rising demand for effective water and oil separation is expected to drive the demand for oil-soluble demulsifiers.

Crude oil is projected to be the largest application of demulsifier during the forecast period.

Crude oil is expected to be the largest segment of the global demulsifier market from 2020 to 2025. Crude oil, when produced, contains BS&W (basic sediment & water). Crude oil produced needs to be processed as it contains oil-water emulsion. The stability of the emulsion depends on various factors, such as the quality of crude oil, the geology of the well site, and whether the oil field is offshore or onshore, and others. The rising demand for energy and the increase in crude oil production post COVID-19 pandemic are the factors that are expected to drive the demulsifier market during the forecast period in the crude oil segment.

The Middle East is projected to be the leading market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value.

The Middle East is the largest demulsifier market as the region holds considerable growth potential for extensive oil and gas production and drilling activities, which play an important role in propelling the demand for demulsifiers in the country. For instance, Saudi Arabia mostly contains brown oilfields, which have been producing crude oil for more than 60 years. Therefore, the water cut is considerably high in comparison to green fields. High water cut indicates the presence of a higher quantity of water in the produced oil. This factor fuels the consumption of demulsifiers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Demulsifier Market

4.2 Middle East: Demulsifier Market, by Application and Country, 2019

4.3 Demulsifier Market, by Region

4.4 Demulsifier Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expected Increase in Crude Oil Production Post Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Legislation

5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues in the Middle East & Africa

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Discovery of Oilfields

5.2.3.2 Increase in Aging Oil Reservoirs

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand for Green Demulsifiers

5.3 Shift in Revenue Streams Due to Megatrends in End-Use Industries

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Case Study

5.7 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Policy & Regulations

5.8.1 Ospar Commission

5.8.2 Reach

5.8.3 Nea Strategy

5.9 Industry Outlook

5.9.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.9.2 Oil & Gas Industry

5.9.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Oil & Gas Industry

5.9.2.1.1 Most Affected Regions

5.9.2.1.2 Viewpoint on Growth and New Market Opportunities

6 Demulsifier Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Comparison Between Oil-Soluble and Water-Soluble Demulsifiers

6.3 Oil-Soluble Demulsifier

6.3.1 Widely Used Type of Demuslfier

6.4 Water-Soluble Demulsifier

6.4.1 Soluble in Crude Oil and Organic Solvents

7 Demulsifier Market, by Formulation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Demulsifier, by Type of Surfactant

7.2.1 Anionic Demulsifiers

7.2.2 Nonionic Demulsifiers

7.2.3 Amphoteric Demulsifiers

7.2.4 Cationic Demulsifiers

7.3 Demulsifier Formulations

7.3.1 Oxyalkylated Phenolic Resins

7.3.2 Polymerized Polyols

7.3.3 Polyalkylene Glycols

7.3.4 Polyols Esters

7.3.5 Resin Esters

7.3.6 Sulfonates

7.3.7 Eo/Po Block Polymers

7.3.8 Polyamines

7.3.9 Polymeric Elastomers

7.4 List of Products Offered by Companies

7.4.1 Nouryon

7.4.1.1 Products Offered

7.4.2 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.4.2.1 Products Offered

7.4.3 BASF SE

7.4.3.1 Products Offered

7.4.4 Clariant

7.4.4.1 Products Offered

7.4.5 Croda International

7.4.5.1 Products Offered

7.4.6 The Dow Chemical Company

7.4.6.1 Products Offered

7.4.7 Ecolab Inc.

7.4.7.1 Products Offered

7.4.8 Halliburton

7.4.8.1 Products Offered

7.4.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

7.4.9.1 Products Offered

7.4.10 Schlumberger Limited

7.4.10.1 Products Offered

7.5 Other Players

7.5.1 Rimpro India

7.5.1.1 Products Offered

7.5.2 Huntsman Corporation

7.5.2.1 Products Offered

7.5.3 Dorf Ketal

7.5.3.1 Products Offered

7.5.4 Direct N-Pakt Inc.

7.5.4.1 Products Offered

7.5.5 Nova Star Lp

7.5.5.1 Products Offered

7.5.6 Innospec Inc.

7.5.6.1 Products Offered

7.5.7 Reda Oilfield

7.5.7.1 Products Offered

7.5.8 Roemex Limited

7.5.8.1 Products Offered

7.5.9 Cochran Chemical Company

7.5.9.1 Products Offered

7.5.10 SI Group

7.5.10.1 Products Offered

7.5.11 MCC Chemicals Inc.

7.5.11.1 Products Offered

7.5.12 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.

7.5.12.1 Products Offered

7.5.13 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.

7.5.13.1 Products Offered

7.5.14 Chemiphase Ltd.

7.5.14.1 Products Offered

7.5.15 Aurorachem

7.5.15.1 Products Offered

7.5.16 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

7.5.16.1 Products Offered

8 Demulsifier Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Crude Oil

8.2.1 Expected Increase in Crude Oil Production Post Covid-19 Pandemic to Drive the Market

8.3 Petro Refineries

8.3.1 Increasing Oil Refinery Capacities to Propel the Demand for Demulsifiers

8.4 Lubricant Manufacturing

8.4.1 Opportunities in Industrial Sector to Boost the Market

8.5 Oil-Based Power Plants

8.5.1 Increase in Energy Demand to Spur the Market for Demulsifiers in This Segment

8.6 Sludge Oil Treatment

8.6.1 Need to Dispose of Sludge Oil on Regular Basis to Drive the Demand for Demulsifiers

8.7 Others

9 Demulsifier Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 APAC

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East

9.6 Africa

9.7 South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

10.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence, 2019

10.4 Company Share

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Expansion

10.5.2 New Product Launch

10.5.3 Acquisition

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nouryon

11.2 Baker Hughes

11.3 BASF SE

11.4 Clariant

11.5 The Dow Chemical Company

11.6 Croda International Plc

11.7 Ecolab Inc.

11.8 Halliburton

11.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

11.10 Schlumberger Limited

11.11 Other Key Players

11.11.1 Rimpro India

11.11.2 Huntsman Corporation

11.11.3 Dorf Ketal

11.11.4 Direct N-Pakt Inc.

11.11.5 Nova Star Lp

11.11.6 Innospec Inc.

11.11.7 Reda Oilfield

11.11.8 Roemex Limited

11.11.9 Cochran Chemical Company

11.11.10 Si Group

11.11.11 MCC Chemicals Inc.

11.11.12 Impact Chemical Technologies Inc.

11.11.13 Oil Technics Holdings Ltd.

11.11.14 Chemiphase Ltd.

11.11.15 Aurorachem

11.11.16 Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3745f0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900