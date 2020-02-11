Global ECC Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 21.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 30.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Emission Control Catalyst Market by Metal Type (Palladium Platinum, Rhodium, and others), Application (Mobile Sources and Stationary Sources), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, South America) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ECC market size is expected to grow from USD 21.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 30.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global automobile sector is driving the overall Emission control catalyst (ECC) market

The market is driven by various factors, such as an increase in the use of automotive diesel engines, and stringent emission regulations from the government. However, the dependence of performance on temperature and loss of activity through poisoning and thermal deactivation can restrain the growth of the market.

Increase usage of gasoline engines leads to the growing demand for palladium in the ECC market

Palladium is one of the metals from the PGM group that dominates the catalytic converter technology. Palladium is used as an oxidation catalyst which is widely used in gasoline autocatalyst (petrol-based engines) in diesel engines. Palladium is not suitable for diesel-based autocatalyst because the fuel has a high level of Sulphur content, which sticks to palladium but not platinum.

Stringent emission regulations in mobile sources to grow the demand for ECC in this application

The mobile industry is the largest market for PGM based on ECC. The industry accounts for 82.2% of the total ECC market size in terms of value. The ECC market is derived further, dividing the market into on the road, and off the road. On-road consists of a light-duty vehicle (LDV), heavy-duty vehicle (HDV), and motorcycle whereas off the road includes agriculture tractors, vans, and minibus. Stringent emission regulations and increasing pollution have increased the demand for the ECC market.

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region. The increasing developments in the automotive industries in emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the ECC market. In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ECC market. -

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ECC market and the sub-segments. The stakeholders will be able to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also help stakeholders comprehend the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emission Control Catalytic Converter

6.3 Palladium-Based Emission Control Catalysts

6.3 Platinum-Based Emission Control Catalysts

6.4 Rhodium-Based Emission Control Catalysts

6.5 Other Metals-Based Emission Control Catalysts

7 Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gasoline

7.3 Diesel

8 Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobile Applications

8.3 Stationary Applications

9 Emission Control Catalysts Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Aerinox Inc

11.2 BASF Catalysts LLC.

11.3 Cataler Corporation.

11.4 Clariant International Ltd

11.5 Cormetech Inc.

11.6 Corning Incorporated.

11.8 CDTI Advanced Materials

11.8 DCL International Inc.

11.9 Johnson Matthey Plc.

11.10 Solvay SA

11.11 Umicore SA

11.12 Other Companies

11.12.1 Clean Diesel Technologies

11.12.2 Cummins

11.12.3 Faurecia

11.12.4 Haldor Topsoe

11.12.5 Heraeus

11.12.6 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

11.12.7 Ibiden Porzrellanfabrik Frauenthal

11.12.8 Interkat

11.12.9 Kunming Sino-Platinum Metals Catalyst Co. Ltd.

11.12.10 Magneti Marelli

11.12.11 Nett Technologies Inc.

11.12.12 NGK Insulators Ltd.

11.12.13 Shell Global

11.12.14 Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

11.12.15 Tenneco

11.12.16 Zeolyst International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0oym6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005831/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020