Global Emergency Shutdown Systems Market (2020 to 2025) - Growth, Trends and Forecast - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Emergency Shutdown Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global emergency shutdown systems market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 2.57 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.29% over the forecast period of 2020-2025. These systems are highly deployed in the oil and gas industry, general manufacturing processes, power generating sector, and several other industries. Out of all the end-users, oil and gas industry is the largest source of demand for emergency shutdown systems. Owing to increasingly complex manufacturing and industrial applications, there has been a rise in the number of global catastrophic accidents. According to the Global Wellness Institute, there was 313 million number of work-related and 2.3 million work-related deaths in 2016, globally. The initial investments associated with the installation of an emergency shutdown system is very high. The total cost of ownership involves capital costs, such as acquisition and design of machines. Wellhead and process emergency shutdown systems are complex and their design has to rely on knowledge from many different disciplines, which accounts for higher design and development costs. Regionally, North America is the primary hub for all the major manufacturing establishments in the world and remains a dominant market due to the highest volume occupied by the manufacturers in the region. The regional authority further demands high safety concerns in countries, like the United States and Canada, which further encourages ESD systems to be deployed across the respective industries. Despite the economic slowdown and recession in 2008-2009, the North American emergency shutdown systems market witnessed continued growth in the post-recession period. Oil and Gas has the Largest Growth During the Forecast period Oil and gas is the largest sector for emergency shutdown systems globally. Recovering oil and gas prices and increasing upstream activity are expected to increase the demand for emergency shutdown systems, especially from offshore establishments. Demand for the ESD systems from upstream, midstream, and downstream (oil refineries) activities are taken into account under this segment.

Regulations like the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) which enforces safety and environmental protection regulations for offshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States are prevalent across other regions like Europe as well (Europe 4 and 5 standards).To minimize the risk of a major incident, pressure and temperature of the line are closely monitored and that is where the ESD system comes into play. Europe Accounts for a Significant Share in the Market Europe is one of the largest markets for emergency shutdown systems (ESD) in the world. A considerable activity in the downstream oil and gas sector and high industrial activity in the region is one of the most prominent drivers for ESD systems market in Europe.

Europe is one of the most advanced and one of the largest crude oil refiners in the world. As of 2017, the region is responsible for 15% of the global oil refining capacity. The low crude oil situation in the recent past has significantly increased the demand for the expansion of existing refineries and the inception of new projects.

Also, there has been a considerable exploration activity in countries like the United Kingdom that have led to key discoveries such as Glendronach (by Total). It is estimated that Glendronach is the fifth largest conventional natural gas reserve discovery on the UK Continental Shelf, in the millennium. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints 4.3 Market Drivers 4.3.1 Governments Stringent Regulatory Policies for Industrial Safety 4.3.2 Growing Large-scale Production Projects due to Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry 4.4 Market Restraints 4.4.1 High Initial and Maintenance Costs 4.5 Value Chain Analysis 4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION 5.1 By Control Method 5.1.1 Electrical 5.1.2 Fiber Optic 5.1.3 Pneumatic 5.1.4 Hydraulic 5.1.5 Other Control Methods 5.2 By End-user Vertical 5.2.1 Oil and Gas 5.2.2 Refining 5.2.3 Power Generation 5.2.4 Metal and Mining 5.2.5 Paper and Pulp 5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals 5.3 Geography 5.3.1 North America 5.3.2 Europe 5.3.3 Asia-Pacific 5.3.4 Rest of the World 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 7 INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES 8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS Companies Mentioned ABB Limited

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Co.

Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Honeywell International Inc,

Omron Corporation

Proserv Ingenious Simplicity

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Wartsila Oyj Abp

Doedijns Group

Safoco Inc.

Winn-Marion Companies

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Ruelco Inc.

BWB Controls Inc.

Bifold Group Ltd

Versa Products Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qnvme View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005366/en/





News by QuoteMedia

Source: Business Wire (March 30, 2020 - 8:22 AM EDT)