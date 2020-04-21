Global Energy Harvesting Market (2020 to 2028) - Featuring ABB, Convergence Wireless & Cymbet Among Others

According to an analysis by the publisher, the global energy harvesting market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecasting period 2020-2028.



The growing demand for sensors by the smart cities, technologically advanced manufacturing industries and the rising implementation for building automation are driving the global energy harvesting market. Moreover, with the increase in the use of wearable devices, the demand for sensors is increasing further. These key opportunities must be leveraged to reach the estimated growth. But, the market is restrained by the huge development costs and the lower adoption rate in the developing countries due to the high price. Lack of knowledge regarding energy harvesting is also a big challenge to global market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the energy harvesting market over the forthcoming years. The primary reason for this growth is the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), smart grids and smart buildings in the region. IoT-enabled technologies are being increasingly used to overcome some of the resource and infrastructure challenges of urbanization. Such adoptions are helping the concept of smart cities grow and make the areas more comfortable and sustainable. In order to develop these transformations, there is a considerable usage of smart devices and sensors. The increasing utility of these devices will instigate the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



The major companies in the energy harvesting market are Fujitsu, greenTEG AG, ABB, Cymbet, EnOcean GmbH, G24 Power Ltd, Mouser, Convergence Wireless, Electronics, Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Laird, Texas Instrument Incorporated, Schneider Electric, Siemens and STMicroelectronics.



Established in 1847, Siemens is a company that provides products & solutions for power generation, transmission and distribution to independent power producers, public utilities, oil & gas companies, transportation companies, network operators and industrial companies. The company also offers products, services and solutions for medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics, industrial technologies & automation systems, audiology solutions and infrastructure & building technologies. With the headquarters at Berlin and Munich, the company operates across Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Energy Harvesting Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Europe Leads With Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Piezoelectric is The Fastest Growing System

2.2.3. Building and Home Automation Holds The Highest Market Share

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Energy Harvesting

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Key Impact Analysis

2.5.1. Device Efficiency

2.5.2. Cost

2.5.3. Viability

2.5.4. Applications and Effectiveness

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Smart Cities Fuelling Demand For Sensors

2.8.2. Manufacturing Industries Advances Technologically

2.8.3. Iot Implementation For Building Automation

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Deployment Costs For Ehs

2.9.2. Low Adoption in Developing Countries Due to High Prices

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Use of Wearable Electronics is Fuelling Growth of Sensors

2.10.2. Energy Harvesting Using Waves

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Lack of Knowledge Regarding Energy Harvesting



3. Global Energy Harvesting Market Outlook - by Source

3.1. Light

3.1.1. Solar Energy

3.1.2. Infrared Energy

3.1.3. Uv Energy

3.2. Mechanical

3.2.1. Pressure

3.2.2. Vibration

3.3. Electromagnetic/Rf

3.3.1. Near Field

3.3.2. Far Field

3.4. Thermal

3.5. Others



4. Global Energy Harvesting Market Outlook - by System

4.1. Electrodynamic

4.2. Photovoltaic

4.3. Thermoelectric

4.4. Piezoelectric

4.5. Rf Transducers

4.6. Electromagnetic Transducers



5. Global Energy Harvesting Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Building and Home Automation

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Industrial Application

5.4. Transportation

5.5. Security & Defense



6. Global Energy Harvesting Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Source

6.1.1.1. Market by Light

6.1.1.2. Market by Mechanical

6.1.1.3. Market by Electromagnetic/Rf

6.1.2. Market by System

6.1.3. Market by Application

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Source

6.2.1.1. Market by Light

6.2.1.2. Market by Mechanical

6.2.1.3. Market by Electromagnetic/Rf

6.2.2. Market by System

6.2.3. Market by Application

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Source

6.3.1.1. Market by Light

6.3.1.2. Market by Mechanical

6.3.1.3. Market by Electromagnetic/Rf

6.3.2. Market by System

6.3.3. Market by Application

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Source

6.4.1.1. Market by Light

6.4.1.2. Market by Mechanical

6.4.1.3. Market by Electromagnetic/Rf

6.4.2. Market by System

6.4.3. Market by Application

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Source

6.5.1.1. Market by Light

6.5.1.2. Market by Mechanical

6.5.1.3. Market by Electromagnetic/Rf

6.5.2. Market by System

6.5.3. Market by Application

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Abb

7.2. Convergence Wireless

7.3. Cymbet

7.4. Enocean Gmbh

7.5. Fujitsu

7.6. Green Teg Ag

7.7. G24I Power Ltd

7.8. Mouser Electronics Inc

7.9. Honeywell International Inc

7.10. Microchip Technology Inc

7.11. Laird

7.12. Schneider Electric

7.13. Siemens

7.14. Stmicroelectronics

7.15. Texas Instrument Incorporated



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope

8.2. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.3. Sources of Data

8.4. Research Methodology



