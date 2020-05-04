Global Flow Meter Market, By Type, By End- Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025
Global Flow Meter Market, By Type (Magnetic, Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Turbine, Vortex) , By End- Use (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper and Food & Beverages), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025
Global flow meter market was valued at USD7.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to decline in 2020 due to the negative effect of COVID-19. Major manufacturing industries have temporarily stopped their operational activities across the globe. This disruption is likely to impact the global flow meter market, which is consequently expected to face more than 25% decline in 2020. Nevertheless, the global flow meter market is expected to recover from 2021 onwards and witness consistent growth until 2025. Huge investments in refining, chemicals, energy & power industries, growing industrial infrastructure activities and rapid urbanization will significantly contribute to enhance the demand for flow meters across the globe. Global flow meter market can be classified based on type, end-use and region.The ultrasonic flow meter is the fastest-growing segment of the flow meter market on account of their low maintenance and reliability.
These meters are accurate and can be used for custody transfer of petroleum and natural gas. In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is the largest flow meter market, with a share of nearly 40% in 2019, and the region’s dominance is anticipated to continue over the next five years as well, due to the rising demand from major developing economies, especially China and India. The power sector of China is one of the largest markets in the region, which is expected to positively influence Asia-Pacific flow meters market through 2025.
ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Corporation, Endress + Hauser, and Yokogama Electric Corporation are among the leading players operating in global flow meter market.
• To analyze and forecast the market size of global flow meter market. • To classify and forecast global flow meter market based on type, end- use, and regional distribution • To identify major drivers & challenges for global flow meter market • To identify major emerging trends of global flow meter market • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global flow meter market • To identify and profile major companies operating in global flow meter market.
To analyze and forecast global flow meter market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from several companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information.
A brief study of the major players operating in flow meter market was conducted globally, which included the analysis of information such as total estimated investments in power sector, followed by various reforms and initiatives in different countries for wastewater treatment. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for flow meter globally.
Various secondary sources such as company websites, Annual Reports, White Papers, Investor Presentation, BP statistics, News Articles, Associations, were also studied by the analyst. Some of the major players operating in the global flow meter market are ABB Limited, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric, Badger Meter Inc., Azbil Corporation, Endress + Hauser, Yokogama Electric Corporation, etc.
Key Target Audience:
• Flow meter companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders • Flow meter components, raw materials and equipment suppliers • Major end users • Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to power, oil & gas, and wastewater treatment industry • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers • Market research and consulting firms The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as companies operating in flow meter market, component suppliers and customers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.
Report Scope:
In this report, the global flow meter market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below: • Market, by Type: o Magnetic o Coriolis o Ultrasonic o Differential Pressure o Positive Displacement o Turbine o Vortex • Market, by End-Use: o Water & Wastewater o Oil & Gas o Chemicals & Petrochemicals o Power Generation o Pulp & Paper o Food & Beverages • Market, by Region: o North America US Canada Mexico o Europe Germany France Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Malaysia Thailand Rest of APAC o South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America o Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Iran South Africa Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global flow meter market. Voice of Customer: Pricing, quality, accuracy, product availability are the major factors affecting purchase decision related to flow meter for various users in the Global Flow Meter Market
Available Customizations:
With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: Channel Partner Analysis • Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.