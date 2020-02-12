February 12, 2020 - 8:47 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global HDPE Pipe Market Report (2013 to 2024) - Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "HDPE Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The future of the HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, and irrigation sectors. The HDPE pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $22.4 billion by 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HDPE pipe industry, include the introduction of mechanical coupling in HDPE pipe focusing on pipe strength and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly HDPE pipes. Key questions answered: What are some of the most promising growth opportunities for the HDPE pipe market by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which region will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market? What are the business risks and competitive threats in this HDPE pipe market? What are the emerging trends in this HDPE pipe market and the reasons behind them? What are some of the changing demands of customers in the HDPE pipe market? What are the new developments in the HDPE pipe market and which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this HDPE pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth? What are some of the competing products in this HDPE pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution? What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this HDPE pipe market?

On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that PE100 pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, chemical resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency. Within the HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Market Background and Classifications 3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024 3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global HDPE Pipe Market Trends and Forecast 3.3: Global HDPE Pipe Market by Grade Type 3.3.1: PE100 Pipes 3.3.2: PE80 Pipes 3.3.3: PE63 and Other Pipes 3.4: Global HDPE Pipe Market by Application 3.4.1: Potable Water 3.4.2: Wastewater 3.4.3: Oil and Gas 3.4.4: Irrigation 3.4.5: Others 3.5: Global HDPE Pipe Market by Diameter 3.6: Global HDPE Pipe Market by Pressure Rating 4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region 4.1: Global HDPE Pipe Market by Region 4.2: North American HDPE Pipe Market 4.2.1: Market by Grade Type: PE100 Pipes, PE80 Pipes, PE63 and Other Pipes 4.2.2: Market by Application: Potable Water, Wastewater, Oil and Gas, Irrigation, and Others 4.2.3: Market by Diameter: Small Diameter Pipes and Large Diameter Pipes 4.2.4: Market by Pressure Rating: Low Pressure Pipes, Medium Pressure Pipes, and High Pressure Pipes 4.2.5: The US HDPE Pipe Market 4.2.6: Canadian HDPE Pipe Market 4.2.7: Mexican HDPE Pipe Market 4.3: European HDPE Pipe Market 4.4: APAC HDPE Pipe Market 4.5: ROW HDPE Pipe Market 5. Competitor Analysis 5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6. Cost Structure Analysis 6.1: Raw Material Cost 6.2: Other Expenses 6.3: COGS 6.4: SG&A 6.5: EBITDA Margin 7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis 7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global HDPE Pipe Market by Grade Type 7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global HDPE Pipe Market by Application 7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global HDPE Pipe Market by Diameter 7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global HDPE Pipe Market by Pressure Rating 7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global HDPE Pipe Market by Region 7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global HDPE Pipe Market 7.3: Strategic Analysis 7.3.1: New Product Development 7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global HDPE Pipe Market 7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global HDPE Pipe Market 7.3.4: Certification and Licensing 8. Company Profiles of Leading Players 8.1: China Lesso Group Holdings Limited 8.2: Chevron Phillips Chemicals 8.3: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. 8.4: Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V. 8.5: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. 8.6: Formosa Plastics Group 8.7: Supreme Industries Ltd 8.8: Jain Irrigation System Ltd. 8.9: Astral Poly Technik Ltd. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ard9se View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005492/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





