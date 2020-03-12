Global Heat Exchangers Industry

Heat Exchangers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 6%. Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$245.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$200.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers will reach a market size of US$275.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process Equipment in Industries Recent Market Activity With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for the Heat Exchangers Market Global PMI Weakens Through the 12-Months of 2018, Triggering Concerns Over the Health of the Manufacturing Industry in 2019 Competition Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Heat Exchangers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges Artificial Intelligence Makes Its Revolutionary Presence Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market Although Weakening, China to Remain a Dominant Market for Heat Exchangers in the Short to Medium Term Period Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry But Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency & Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price Rising Global Energy Needs Drives Stable Growth of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/ Utilities Sector Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant Efficiency & Emission Reduction Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in the Energy Sector Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in the Heat Exchangers Market Focus on Energy Efficiency Drives Up the Revenue Margins for Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step up Market Opportunities for Compact Heat Exchangers Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to Plate Heat Exchangers Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector Healthy Outlook for the World Chemical Industry Extends a Fillip to Heat Exchanger Demand Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for Heat Exchanger Sales Uncertainities Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the Mining Industry, Throwing Heat Exchangers in Mining Applications Back Into Stress Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat Exchangers Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to Future Market Growth Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns and Drive Healthy Demand New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves Infuse Vigor in the Marke R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer Raw Materials Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand
