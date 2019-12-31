Global Industrial Wearables Market size is Projected to grow from USD 1.1 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial Wearables Market by Device Type (AR Glasses, VR Headsets, Smartwatches, Smart Bands), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial wearables market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 8.6 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 50.2%.

Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in the automotive industry to drive the growth of industrial wearables market

Growth of the industrial wearables market includes a high requirement for effective communication and collaborative working environment, increased interests of enterprises in utilizing AR technology especially in the production area and VR technology in specifically in training domain, and technological advancements and automation in manufacturing plants are driving the growth of the industrial wearables industry. However, constraints such as data security and privacy issues may hinder the market growth.

Based on industry, automotive industry captured largest market share in 2018

Vehicle manufacturing is an important phase in automotive wherein industrial wearables play a vital role. Manufacturing involves the assembly of hundreds or thousands of individual components appropriately and as fast as possible in a precisely coordinated sequence. Assembling such components is a tedious task that requires numerous instructions to be followed. Using AR, instructions can be projected onto a display. In repair and maintenance, wearables can be used to troubleshoot repairs and execute real-time communication with engineers. The adoption of industrial wearables in the automotive industry not only reduces the production time and decreases the development cost but also ensures efficient production planning, accurate production, and quality improvement & assurance. The aforementioned factors drive the demand for industrial wearables in the automotive industry.

APAC to record the highest growth rate in industrial wearables market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial wearables owing to the factors such as government initiatives including Made in China 2025 that support the adoption of industrial IoT and smart manufacturing technologies, government support for the adoption of advanced communication technologies including 5G, and use of AR glasses and other wearables in automotive and other critical industries to increase productivity while reducing operational costs. Investments by Chinese players in AR technology is also expected to drive the industrial wearables market in APAC. For instance, in 2016, Magic Leap (US) raised USD 794 million in a Series C round of funding, which was led by Alibaba (China). Moreover, players in the industrial wearables market invest significantly in R&D activities. For instance, in 2018, Huawei published a patent - Eyeglass Frame, which shows that the pair of AR glasses can be connected to a smartwatch, in the database of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall industrial wearables market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial Wearables Market

4.2 Market, By Device Type

4.3 Market in North America, By Device Type and Industry

4.4 Country-Wise Growth Rate of Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

6 Industrial Wearables Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AR Glasses

6.3 VR Headsets

6.4 Smartwatches

6.5 Smart Bands

6.6 Others

7 Industrial Wearables Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processors and Memory Modules

7.3 Optical Systems and Displays

7.4 Electromechanicals, Cases, and Frames

7.5 Touchpads and Sensors

7.6 Connectivity Components

7.7 Camera Modules

7.8 Others

8 Applications of Industrial Wearables

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Field Repair Services

8.3 Operation and Assembly

8.4 Employee Monitoring

8.5 Warehouse Management

8.6 Emergency Response

8.7 Employee Training

9 Industrial Wearables Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Aerospace & Defense

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.6 Power & Energy

9.7 Chemicals

9.8 Others

10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 RoW

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Microsoft

12.2.2 Google

12.2.3 Epson

12.2.4 Vuzix

12.2.5 Magic Leap

12.2.6 Apple Inc.

12.2.7 Fujitsu

12.2.8 Honeywell

12.2.9 Oculus VR (Facebook)

12.2.10 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.3 Right to Win

12.4 Other Key Players

12.4.1 Asus

12.4.2 Fitbit

12.4.3 Fossil

12.4.4 HTC

12.4.5 Olympus

12.4.6 Optinvent

12.4.7 RealWear

12.4.8 Thirdeye

12.4.9 Workerbase

12.4.10 Zepcam

