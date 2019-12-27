Global Lubricants Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Press Releases
 December 27, 2019
Global Lubricants Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Lubricants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Based on product, the lubricants market has been classified into mineral, synthetic, and semi-synthetic. The mineral segment dominated the market in 2017. Mineral lubricants are employed to lubricate internal combustion engines of vehicles and other machines. They are made from naturally occurring crude oil, which is refined and processed to remove waxes and impurities. Mineral lubricants are composed of hydrocarbons and contain nitrogen, sulfur, and oxygen compounds that cause irregular lubricity in engines. Synthetic lubricants generally provide less friction and are more stable. They last longer than mineral-based lubricants. Synthetic lubricants maintain their viscosity at high temperatures and over a long period of time. This prevents engine wear, and allows lubricants to stick to engine parts more effectively. It also protects the engine from dry starts. Based on product, the market has been divided into automotive oils, industrial oils, hydraulic oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases & others. The automotive oils segment can be further sub-segmented into engine oils and transmission oils. Synthetic-based automotive oils offer better oxidation, thermal stability, volatility, as well as higher saturation levels than that of mineral-based automotive oils.

The report analyzes and forecasts the lubricants market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lubricants market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for lubricants during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities in the lubricants market at the global and regional levels.

Key Takeaways

  • Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments
  • Comparative analysis of various types, products, and applications where lubricants are utilized
  • Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the lubricants market at the global, regional, and country levels
  • Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global lubricants market between 2018 and 2026
  • Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
  • Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments
  • Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

2.2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Lubricants Market

3.1. Market Value, Indicative (US$ Mn)

3.2. Top Three Trends

4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Key Market Developments

4.3. Market Indicators

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Global Lubricants Market: SWOT Analysis

6. Global Lubricants Market: Price Trend Analysis, 2017

6.1. Average Price Range of Lubricants (US$/Ton), by Product, 2017

6.2. Average Price Range of Lubricants (US$/Ton), by Region, 2017

7. Import/Export Trade Analysis

8. Lubricants Market - Production Output

9. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Type

9.1. Key Findings and Introduction

9.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2026

9.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

10. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Product

10.1. Key Findings and Introduction

10.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2026

10.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

11. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Application

11.1. Key Findings and Introduction

11.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026

11.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

12. Global Lubricants Market Analysis, by Region

12.1. Global Regulatory Scenario

12.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

12.2.1. North America

12.2.2. Europe

12.2.3. Asia Pacific

12.2.4. Latin America

12.2.5. Middle East & Africa

12.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

13. North America Lubricants Market Overview

14. Europe Lubricants Market Overview

15. Asia Pacific Lubricants Market Overview

16. Latin America Lubricants Market Overview

17. Middle East & Africa Lubricants Market Overview

18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Global Lubricants Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)

18.2. Competition Matrix

18.2.1. Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

18.2.2. ExxonMobil Corporation

18.2.3. BP plc.

18.2.4. Chevron Corporation

18.3. Company Profiles

18.3.1. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

18.3.2. Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Shell)

18.3.3. PetroChina Company Limited

18.3.4. Total Group

18.3.5. China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)

18.3.6. JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

18.3.7. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

18.3.8. FUCHS

18.3.9. Gulf Oil Marine Ltd

18.3.10. BP plc.

18.3.11. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

18.3.12. Chevron Corporation

18.3.13. ExxonMobil Corporation

19. Primary Research: Key Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb2t46

