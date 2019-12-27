December 27, 2019 - 8:02 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Lubricants Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Lubricants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering Based on product, the lubricants market has been classified into mineral, synthetic, and semi-synthetic. The mineral segment dominated the market in 2017. Mineral lubricants are employed to lubricate internal combustion engines of vehicles and other machines. They are made from naturally occurring crude oil, which is refined and processed to remove waxes and impurities. Mineral lubricants are composed of hydrocarbons and contain nitrogen, sulfur, and oxygen compounds that cause irregular lubricity in engines. Synthetic lubricants generally provide less friction and are more stable. They last longer than mineral-based lubricants. Synthetic lubricants maintain their viscosity at high temperatures and over a long period of time. This prevents engine wear, and allows lubricants to stick to engine parts more effectively. It also protects the engine from dry starts. Based on product, the market has been divided into automotive oils, industrial oils, hydraulic oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases & others. The automotive oils segment can be further sub-segmented into engine oils and transmission oils. Synthetic-based automotive oils offer better oxidation, thermal stability, volatility, as well as higher saturation levels than that of mineral-based automotive oils. The report analyzes and forecasts the lubricants market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lubricants market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for lubricants during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities in the lubricants market at the global and regional levels. Key Takeaways Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Comparative analysis of various types, products, and applications where lubricants are utilized

Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the lubricants market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global lubricants market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments

Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation 1.2. Research Highlights 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used 2.2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Lubricants Market 3.1. Market Value, Indicative (US$ Mn) 3.2. Top Three Trends 4. Market Overview 4.1. Product Overview 4.2. Key Market Developments 4.3. Market Indicators 5. Market Dynamics 5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis 5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.3. Value Chain Analysis 5.4. Global Lubricants Market: SWOT Analysis 6. Global Lubricants Market: Price Trend Analysis, 2017 6.1. Average Price Range of Lubricants (US$/Ton), by Product, 2017 6.2. Average Price Range of Lubricants (US$/Ton), by Region, 2017 7. Import/Export Trade Analysis 8. Lubricants Market - Production Output 9. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Type 9.1. Key Findings and Introduction 9.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2026 9.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type 10. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Product 10.1. Key Findings and Introduction 10.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2026 10.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product 11. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Application 11.1. Key Findings and Introduction 11.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026 11.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application 12. Global Lubricants Market Analysis, by Region 12.1. Global Regulatory Scenario 12.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region 12.2.1. North America 12.2.2. Europe 12.2.3. Asia Pacific 12.2.4. Latin America 12.2.5. Middle East & Africa 12.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region 13. North America Lubricants Market Overview 14. Europe Lubricants Market Overview 15. Asia Pacific Lubricants Market Overview 16. Latin America Lubricants Market Overview 17. Middle East & Africa Lubricants Market Overview 18. Competition Landscape 18.1. Global Lubricants Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017) 18.2. Competition Matrix 18.2.1. Royal Dutch Shell Plc. 18.2.2. ExxonMobil Corporation 18.2.3. BP plc. 18.2.4. Chevron Corporation 18.3. Company Profiles 18.3.1. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P 18.3.2. Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Shell) 18.3.3. PetroChina Company Limited 18.3.4. Total Group 18.3.5. China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group) 18.3.6. JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation 18.3.7. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. 18.3.8. FUCHS 18.3.9. Gulf Oil Marine Ltd 18.3.10. BP plc. 18.3.11. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) 18.3.12. Chevron Corporation 18.3.13. ExxonMobil Corporation 19. Primary Research: Key Insights For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb2t46 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005148/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2019





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (December 27, 2019 - 8:02 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia