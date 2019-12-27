Global Lubricants Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Lubricants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
Based on product, the lubricants market has been classified into mineral, synthetic, and semi-synthetic. The mineral segment dominated the market in 2017. Mineral lubricants are employed to lubricate internal combustion engines of vehicles and other machines. They are made from naturally occurring crude oil, which is refined and processed to remove waxes and impurities. Mineral lubricants are composed of hydrocarbons and contain nitrogen, sulfur, and oxygen compounds that cause irregular lubricity in engines. Synthetic lubricants generally provide less friction and are more stable. They last longer than mineral-based lubricants. Synthetic lubricants maintain their viscosity at high temperatures and over a long period of time. This prevents engine wear, and allows lubricants to stick to engine parts more effectively. It also protects the engine from dry starts. Based on product, the market has been divided into automotive oils, industrial oils, hydraulic oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases & others. The automotive oils segment can be further sub-segmented into engine oils and transmission oils. Synthetic-based automotive oils offer better oxidation, thermal stability, volatility, as well as higher saturation levels than that of mineral-based automotive oils.
The report analyzes and forecasts the lubricants market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global lubricants market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for lubricants during the forecast period. The report highlights opportunities in the lubricants market at the global and regional levels.
Key Takeaways
-
Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and market developments
-
Comparative analysis of various types, products, and applications where lubricants are utilized
-
Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of growth opportunities for the lubricants market at the global, regional, and country levels
-
Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global lubricants market between 2018 and 2026
-
Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level
-
Detailed pricing analysis based on regional and product segments
-
Porter's Five Forces analysis that highlights the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation
1.2. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
2.1. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
2.2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Lubricants Market
3.1. Market Value, Indicative (US$ Mn)
3.2. Top Three Trends
4. Market Overview
4.1. Product Overview
4.2. Key Market Developments
4.3. Market Indicators
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. Global Lubricants Market: SWOT Analysis
6. Global Lubricants Market: Price Trend Analysis, 2017
6.1. Average Price Range of Lubricants (US$/Ton), by Product, 2017
6.2. Average Price Range of Lubricants (US$/Ton), by Region, 2017
7. Import/Export Trade Analysis
8. Lubricants Market - Production Output
9. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Type
9.1. Key Findings and Introduction
9.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2017-2026
9.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
10. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Product
10.1. Key Findings and Introduction
10.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2026
10.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product
11. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Application
11.1. Key Findings and Introduction
11.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2026
11.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
12. Global Lubricants Market Analysis, by Region
12.1. Global Regulatory Scenario
12.2. Global Lubricants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
12.2.1. North America
12.2.2. Europe
12.2.3. Asia Pacific
12.2.4. Latin America
12.2.5. Middle East & Africa
12.3. Global Lubricants Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
13. North America Lubricants Market Overview
14. Europe Lubricants Market Overview
15. Asia Pacific Lubricants Market Overview
16. Latin America Lubricants Market Overview
17. Middle East & Africa Lubricants Market Overview
18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Global Lubricants Market Share Analysis, by Company (2017)
18.2. Competition Matrix
18.2.1. Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
18.2.2. ExxonMobil Corporation
18.2.3. BP plc.
18.2.4. Chevron Corporation
18.3. Company Profiles
18.3.1. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P
18.3.2. Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Shell)
18.3.3. PetroChina Company Limited
18.3.4. Total Group
18.3.5. China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)
18.3.6. JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
18.3.7. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
18.3.8. FUCHS
18.3.9. Gulf Oil Marine Ltd
18.3.10. BP plc.
18.3.11. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
18.3.12. Chevron Corporation
18.3.13. ExxonMobil Corporation
19. Primary Research: Key Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rb2t46
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191227005148/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2019