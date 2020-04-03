Global Mining Lubricants Industry

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants will reach a market size of US$83.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$272.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Mining Lubricants

Type of Mining Lubricants

Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants

Synthetic Lubricants

Mining Techniques

Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function

Engine

Hydraulic

Transmission

Gear

End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants

Coal Mining

Iron Ore Mining

Bauxite Mining

Other End-Uses

Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for Mining Lubricants Market

Recent Market Activity

Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market

Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand

Asia-Pacific (including China) Exhibits Massive Gains

India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific

EXHIBIT 1: World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

EXHIBIT 4: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry

Competitive Scenario & Key Developments

EXHIBIT 5: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bel-Ray Company, LLC (USA)

BP Plc. (UK)

Chevron Corporation (USA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany)

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Klüber Lubrication (Germany)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)

Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (USA)

Sinopec Corp. (China)

Total S.A. (France)

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global Mining Lubricants Market

Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

EXHIBIT 6: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth

Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining Lubricants Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country

Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants

EXHIBIT 8: Global Iron Ore Production (In Million Tonnes) by Major Countries: 2019

Iron Ore Reserves

EXHIBIT 9: Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Crude Reserves by Geographic Region

A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of Iron Ore

EXHIBIT 10: Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2019)

EXHIBIT 11: Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel Production by Region

Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants

EXHIBIT 12: Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries

EXHIBIT 13: Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by Region (2018)

Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth

Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for Mining Lubricants

Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to Advantages over Manual Systems

Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication

Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants

Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand

Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies Propel the Market

Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector

Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry



