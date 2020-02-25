Global Motor Management Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Motor Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Motor Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.

Synchronous Motor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Synchronous Motor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synchronous Motor will reach a market size of US$188.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$230.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

AMETEK, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

WEG SA

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Motor Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

An Insight into causes Behind Motor Breakdown

Distribution Of Factors Behind Motor Failures

Energy Savings Rendered by Motor Management Drive Growth in the Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Companies Offer Motor Management Device that Detects Potential Motor Problems

Rise in Industrial Automation Spurs Adoption of Motor Management Solutions

The New Approach to Motor Management

Motor Management Relays Enable Improved Diagnostics of Pumping Systems

Companies offer Motor Management Relays with Built-in Intelligence

Motor Management Offers Savings in Operational Expenditure

Motor Management Efficiency in Predictive Maintenance

Water Management Plays an Essential Role in Water Treatment Facilities

Improving Investments in the Oil and Gas Industry to Spur Momentum

Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023

Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Motor Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Motor Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eklguy

