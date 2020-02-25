Global Motor Management Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Motor Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Motor Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.
Synchronous Motor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Synchronous Motor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synchronous Motor will reach a market size of US$188.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$230.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
-
ABB Group
-
AMETEK, Inc.
-
Analog Devices, Inc.
-
Eaton Corporation PLC
-
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
-
General Electric Company
-
Hitachi Ltd.
-
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
-
Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
-
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
-
Schneider Electric SA
-
Siemens AG
-
Texas Instruments, Inc.
-
WEG SA
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Motor Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
-
An Insight into causes Behind Motor Breakdown
-
Distribution Of Factors Behind Motor Failures
-
Energy Savings Rendered by Motor Management Drive Growth in the Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Companies Offer Motor Management Device that Detects Potential Motor Problems
-
Rise in Industrial Automation Spurs Adoption of Motor Management Solutions
-
The New Approach to Motor Management
-
Motor Management Relays Enable Improved Diagnostics of Pumping Systems
-
Companies offer Motor Management Relays with Built-in Intelligence
-
Motor Management Offers Savings in Operational Expenditure
-
Motor Management Efficiency in Predictive Maintenance
-
Water Management Plays an Essential Role in Water Treatment Facilities
-
Improving Investments in the Oil and Gas Industry to Spur Momentum
-
Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023
-
Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023
-
Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Motor Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Motor Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eklguy
