Global Motor Management Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 February 25, 2020 - 8:26 AM EST
DUBLIN

The "Motor Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Motor Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.

Synchronous Motor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Synchronous Motor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synchronous Motor will reach a market size of US$188.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$230.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Group
  • AMETEK, Inc.
  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Eaton Corporation PLC
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • General Electric Company
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Nanotec Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Siemens AG
  • Texas Instruments, Inc.
  • WEG SA

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Motor Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • An Insight into causes Behind Motor Breakdown
  • Distribution Of Factors Behind Motor Failures
  • Energy Savings Rendered by Motor Management Drive Growth in the Market

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Companies Offer Motor Management Device that Detects Potential Motor Problems
  • Rise in Industrial Automation Spurs Adoption of Motor Management Solutions
  • The New Approach to Motor Management
  • Motor Management Relays Enable Improved Diagnostics of Pumping Systems
  • Companies offer Motor Management Relays with Built-in Intelligence
  • Motor Management Offers Savings in Operational Expenditure
  • Motor Management Efficiency in Predictive Maintenance
  • Water Management Plays an Essential Role in Water Treatment Facilities
  • Improving Investments in the Oil and Gas Industry to Spur Momentum
  • Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023
  • Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023
  • Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017-2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Motor Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Motor Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eklguy

