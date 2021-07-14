28 mins ago
Oil prices slip as China import drop signals demand risk
42 mins ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.9 million barrels
1 hour ago
EU proposes world’s first carbon border tax for some imports
1 hour ago
OPEC reportedly reaches compromise on oil production after dispute with UAE
20 hours ago
We’re Back! Preliminary list of participating companies posted for EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
21 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

Global Plastic Pipes Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2027

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.