March 4, 2020 - 10:37 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 4.5% During the Forecast Period, 2019-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Pressure Reducing Valve Market by Type, Operating Pressure and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pressure reducing valves market size was valued at $2,501.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,617.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. The pressure reducing valve is a device that maintains and reduces the pressure of the liquid, steam, and gas on the outlet side. It reduces the unstable pressure in the enclosure to an adjustable pressure. It is available according to the operating pressure that is from less than 300 Psig to more than 600 Psig. These valves are used in a wide range of industrial verticals such as oil & gas, power generation, chemical, water & wastewater, metals & mining, and others. The market growth is majorly driven by rise in demand from the oil & gas industry, as it experiences an increase in requirement of pressure valves with operating pressure between 301-600 Psig. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for pressure reducing valves in the developing regions - parts of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America region, owing to rapid industrialization, and this is anticipated to outpace the demand for pressure reducing valves in some developed nations. However, rising as well as uncertainty in the raw material prices are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emerging economies are boosting their investment in the oil & gas industry, which is expected to boost the growth of the pressure reducing valves industry. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pressure reducing valve market trends and dynamics.

In-depth pressure reducing valve market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the pressure reducing valve market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global pressure reducing valve market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players within pressure reducing valve market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the pressure reducing valve industry. Key Findings of the Pressure Reducing Valve Market: The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pressure reducing valve market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the pilot operated segment dominated the pressure reducing valve market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and direct acting segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the oil and gas segment led the pressure reducing valve market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within the pressure reducing valve market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the pressure reducing valve industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the market trends and its emerging opportunities.

In-depth pressure reducing valve market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

The global pressure reducing valve market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction 1.1. Report Description 1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders 1.3. Key Market Segments 1.4. Research Methodology Chapter 2: Executive Summary 2.1. CXO Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview 3.1. Market Definition And Scope 3.2. Key Findings 3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis 3.4. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2018 (%) 3.5. Market Dynamics Chapter 4: Pressure Reducing Valve Market, By Type 4.1. Overview 4.2. Direct-Acting Pressure Reducing Valve 4.3. Pilot-Operated Pressure Reducing Valve Chapter 5: Pressure Reducing Valve Market, By Operating Pressure 5.1. Overview 5.2. Less Than 300 Psig 5.3. 301-600 Psig 5.4. More Than 600 Psig Chapter 6: Pressure Reducing Valve Market, By End-User 6.1. Overview 6.2. Oil And Gas 6.3. Power Generation 6.4. Chemical 6.5. Water And Wastewater 6.6. Metals & Mining 6.7. Others Chapter 7: Pressure Reducing Valve Market, By Region 7.1. Overview 7.2. North America 7.3. Europe 7.4. Asia-Pacific 7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Company Profiles 8.1. Aalberts Industries N.V. 8.2. Eaton Corporation Plc 8.3. Honeywell International Inc. 8.4. Ksb Se & Co. Kgaa 8.5. Parker-Hannifin Corporation 8.6. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited 8.7. Mueller Water Products, Inc. 8.8. Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 8.9. Talis Management Holding Gmbh 8.10. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmoqhh View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200304005559/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (March 4, 2020 - 10:37 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia